HIGH VOLTAGE POWER SUPPLIES COMBINED IN PARALLEL TO PRODUCE MEGAWATTS

BEDFORD, Mass., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Technologies, Inc. has introduced a line of solid-state DC power supplies that can be combined to produce from 250 kW to 2 megawatts of power without a master control.

DTI HVPS Series Switching Mode Power Supplies are monolithic units that can be combined in parallel to produce up to 2 megawatts of power and feature all solid-state construction. Eliminating the need for a master control when combining up to eight units, these monolithic units put an end to the complexity involved with connecting and controlling multiple smaller switching power supplies.

Capable of dealing with highly complex loads, DTI HVPS Series Switching Mode Power Supplies have low stored energy to prevent damage from an arc or fault and provide full over-voltage and over-current protection up to +30% with over 100,000 hours MTBF. Each fully integrated unit occupies a 24" W x 36" D x 74" H cabinet, uses tap water for cooling, and packs high power into a small footprint.

DTI HVPS Series Switching Mode Power Supplies are priced from $350,000.00 with price quotations available upon request.

Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI) specializes in the precision delivery of high voltage and high power for critical systems. DTI produces cutting edge DC Power Supplies, Pulse Modulators, and RF Transmitters, to meet critical needs in defense, scientific, and commercial systems.

