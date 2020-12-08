High-Volume ATS, Fountain, Launches New Mobile App

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain, the enterprise high-volume recruiting platform, today announced the initial release of its mobile app, allowing recruiters and hiring managers to source, screen, and hire on the go. Available on both iOS and Android platforms, the app provides secure, flexible handling of applicants and job openings -- making sure employers don't miss a beat when it comes to hiring the best talent.

High-volume ATS, Fountain, Launches Mobile App

The new mobile app puts all of an employer's locations, applicants and interviews in one place. It helps employers move talent through the pipeline quickly, by keeping them engaged through in-app text or email, thus reducing time to fill. Running late for an interview? No problem, now easily communicating that is just a text away. Need to move an applicant to the next stage or boost your funnels? Easy peasy. The app puts basic hiring needs such as these, including posting to 80+ job boards in less than two minutes, at the fingertips of the recruiter or hiring manager.

"The launch of our new mobile app allows us to continue our mission, providing opportunities to the global workforce by streamlining the experience for both the recruiter and the applicant. We know life gets busy and chaotic, and being able to perform simple hiring tasks on the go helps make it a little easier for our customers," said CEO, Sean Behr.

While this is just the beginning of the mobile app experience for Fountain customers, there's more to come. The mobile app can be found in the Apple Store, Google Play Store or by downloading it from the Fountain website.

You must be a Fountain customer to use the mobile app.

About Fountain

Fountain is the high-volume hiring platform empowering the world's leading brands to streamline and scale their recruiting function. Our mobile-first platform keeps candidates engaged and reduces drop-off via built-in automated scheduling, text and email reminders. Candidates can apply anytime, anywhere in minutes, right from their phone. It enables on-the-go hiring managers to move quality talent through the pipeline, reducing time to fill. Fountain provides local, regional, and company level analytics to make data-driven decisions. Our drag-and-drop workflow allows for quick changes to accommodate fluctuations in hiring needs. Fountain's global customers hire over 1.2 million workers annually in 78 countries. Learn more at www.fountain.com or connect via Twitter, LinkedIn or the Fountain blog

Media Contact:

Tracy Sestili, PR for Fountain

[email protected]

650-504-2164

SOURCE Fountain