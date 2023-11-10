High West Distillery Launches A Midwinter Night's Dram Act 11 DTC in California Alongside eCommerce Partner Speakeasy Co

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High West Distillery partnered with Speakeasy Co to make their most exclusive whiskey, A Midwinter Night's Dram Act 11, available DTC to California based consumers.

A Midwinter Night's Dram Act 11
A Midwinter Night's Dram Act 11

High West Distillery, of Constellation Brands, began in Park City, Utah in 2006, being the state's first legal distillery since 1870. The award-winning distillery recently partnered with Speakeasy Co, an eCommerce solution that allows alcohol brands to remain three-tier compliant with its centralized fulfillment system and fully owned warehouses, to bring their favorite whiskies directly to consumers. The partnership with Speakeasy is a significant milestone for High West, offering expansion to new markets and enhancing the customer experience.

As the demand for High West's most coveted SKU continues to grow, Speakeasy makes it possible to offer convenient access to the distillery's most exclusive offering. A Midwinter Night's Dram Act 11 is made from High West's Rendezvous Rye whiskey expression and is finished in ruby and tawny port barrels. Last year's unique blend earned 96 points from the Wine Enthusiasts Top 100 Spirits of 2022. Sold in limited quantities each year, the current release is expected to sell out quickly.

"We are excited to launch DTC just in time for the annual release of our cult-favorite whiskey," said Daniel Schear, general manager of High West. "We have thousands of out-of-state visitors at our distillery and saloon in Utah each year, and Speakeasy makes it possible for us to reach those customers and fans year-round, especially with decreased shipping times."

"The Speakeasy team is pleased to support High West's DTC expansion to California," said Michael Bowen, COO and co-founder of Speakeasy. "Our incredible logistics and tech teams are frequently launching limited-time-offers similar to A Midwinter Night's Dram. We're certain the upcoming launch will be a huge success for the brand and we're eager for what is to come in the future of our partnership."

Currently, fans in select states can join the Saloon Society to receive 5-shipments per year from High West. Starting on November 3rd, 2023, California based customers can purchase A Midwinter Night's Dram Act 11 and 19 other SKUs online to receive orders right at their doorsteps. Shop Now: https://ship.highwest.com/products/a-midwinter-nights-dram

About High West Distillery:

Utah's first legal distillery since 1870, High West's passion is crafting delicious and distinctive whiskeys and helping people appreciate whiskey all in the context of our home, the American West. High West offers an outstanding collection of highly rated whiskeys in finer liquor stores, bars, and restaurants in all 50 U.S. states and internationally.

High West was honored to receive Whisky Advocate's prestigious Distiller of the Year award in 2016. The ultimate authority on whisky said, "High West delivers innovative and delicious whiskeys, expands the definition of what it is to be a distiller, and pioneered a successful new paradigm for craft distilling."

High West's must-visit locations include our High West Distillery in Wanship, Utah, a 30,000 square foot world-class distillery and visitor center featuring educational tours and High West's unique country-western cuisine; and our High West Distillery & Saloon in historic Old Town Park City, the world's only ski-in gastro distillery that was voted "Best Park City Restaurant" by readers of City Weekly. It has received multiple accolades including Best Après Ski Bar in Utah by USA TODAY, being named a finalist in the 2020 Park City's Best Awards for Best Après Ski, a nomination for Best Bar by the James Beard Foundation, and a top-10 ranking on The Daily Meal's list of 150 Best Bars in America.

About Speakeasy Co.:

Speakeasy Co. is an eCommerce platform and online marketplace for the Wine & Spirits industry that ships beverage alcohol brands directly to consumers. The centralized fulfillment model enables brands to sell directly to consumers from their own respective online storefronts without disrupting the three-tier system. Brands are given the opportunity to own their growth and user experience from beginning to end, in addition to owning their data and analytics of their target customer.

For more information, please visit www.SpeakeasyCo.com or check out our Instagram and LinkedIn.

