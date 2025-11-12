High-Yield Parenting, Optimizing for Outcomes: Why Therapy Is a Smart Investment in Your Teen's Future

Reframing therapy as a smart investment teens can make in themselves to build confidence and resilience, featuring insights from experts, parents, and authentic teen voices.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SheKnows , SHE Media's flagship parenting site, today announced the release of High-Yield Parenting: Optimizing for Outcomes, a new content series supported by BetterHelp that explores how parents and teens can prioritize emotional well-being as part of their long-term success. In a world defined by high expectations and constant pressure, the series examines what it means to invest wisely in personal growth, spotlighting how therapy can strengthen confidence, self-awareness, and resilience.

"High-Yield Parenting challenges the idea that grades and scores are the ultimate markers of success," said Samantha Skey, CEO of SHE Media. "Teens are still developing the maturity required for traditional performance metrics. What they need most is confidence — and the ability to express themselves. But in a world of abbreviations, brain rot, and emoji-based conversations, teens have fewer chances to build real communication skills."

Through a collection of thoughtful video and editorial pieces, High-Yield Parenting features insights from experts, parents, and members of the SheKnows Teen Council, who share firsthand perspectives on the role therapy can play in helping teens build the tools to navigate life's challenges.

"Parenting a teen today comes with a whole new set of challenges and opportunities. The truth is, helping our kids care for their emotional health is just as important as helping them study for their SATs," said Kat Steinberg, Editor-in-Chief, SheKnows. "This series is about flipping the script on therapy and showing it as a valuable investment in the future, and source of strength and self-awareness. We're so proud to share these stories from experts, parents, and teens who remind us that growing up in 2025 takes courage, vulnerability, and a lot of heart."

Featured Content

Teaser: High-Yield Parenting: Optimizing for Outcomes

Full video: High-Yield Parenting: Optimizing for Outcomes

Full video: The Value of Therapy in High School & Beyond

All content is available on How to Raise Adults — the SheKnows hub dedicated to helping parents navigate the journey to independence, confidence, and well-being.

About SheKnows

SheKnows is a leading lifestyle and parenting platform, part of SHE Media's award-winning portfolio. The site informs, inspires, and empowers modern parents with trusted insights across health, entertainment, lifestyle, and parenting. SheKnows celebrates the multifaceted lives of its community and provides practical guidance, expert perspectives, and original reporting to help parents and caregivers navigate today's world.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is one of the world's largest online therapy services, providing accessible, affordable, and convenient mental health support through licensed therapists. With over 30,000 professionals and a commitment to breaking down barriers to care, BetterHelp empowers individuals to take charge of their mental wellness anytime, anywhere online.

SOURCE SHE Media