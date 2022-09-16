High5, a Global Total Talent Solution, Welcomes Ed Coleman as CRO

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High5, a global total talent solution, announces that Ed Coleman joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Coleman brings nearly two decades of staffing and talent acquisition experience to High5. His industry expertise and understanding of how technology is disrupting traditional staffing methods will further High5's global expansion.

High5 welcomes Ed Coleman as Chief Revenue Officer Hire for all your talent needs in one total talent solution.

"Despite inflationary pressures and numerous disruptions, companies around the world are still in desperate need of talent," said Ben Thakur, CEO at High5. "Ed's years of success in helping companies implement workforce solutions that drive bottom-line results will help scale our global presence."

Coleman is a solutions-driven executive who favors an analytical business approach. "The world of work is changing so quickly that the only way companies can keep up is by digitizing their talent supply chain," said Coleman. "High5's innovative solution is ahead of the curve, as evidenced by their robust growth. I'm excited to be part of the team and help deliver our solution to more organizations around the globe."

Before joining High5, Coleman was Senior Vice President of Strategic Sales at WorkLLama, a human resources technology company. Prior to that, he held senior leadership positions at Malone Workforce Solutions, AMN Healthcare, and Volt Workforce. In the latter two companies, Coleman specialized in project recruitment process outsourcing (RPO).

About High5

After 20 years in global staffing, we've seen what works and what doesn't. So, we brought together some of the best minds in staffing to create an ideal system. High5 connects talent, recruiters, and companies in one easy-to-use total talent solution. High5 not only makes it faster, easier, and more cost-effective for companies to find the people they need, but we also ensure that it's a more pleasant experience for everyone. Visit us at https://high5hire.com.

