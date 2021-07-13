High5 Named Best New Solution at TIARA Talent Solutions Awards

SOMERSET, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High5 , the world's first and only global total talent experience platform, has been honored as The Best New or Scale-up Solutions Provider at the 2021 TIARA Talent Solutions Awards for its innovative technology used to deliver immediate access to qualified global talent.

Hosted by TALiNT Partners, the TIARA U.S. Talent Solutions Awards celebrate the best RPO, MSP, and talent solutions providers in the United States. High5, among seven other category winners, has been recognized as an inspiration to the talent solutions sector for its impact across the entire spectrum of talent activities, including:

Improving hiring effectiveness

Enhancing employer brand

Transforming candidate experience

Enabling better compliance

Supporting diversity and inclusion

Improving learning and development

Facilitating better onboarding or internal redeployment

"Every organization needs people and every individual needs a job. With the growing shift to a more global era of work, hiring at scale can either be increasingly difficult or it can be a great opportunity — the right technology can make the difference. At High5, our goal is to develop products that put talent and recruiters to work and connect employers with high-quality talent for any form of work, anywhere in the world," said Ben Thakur, CEO at High5.

The awards judging process was designed around the varied and complex demands of employers based on key performance metrics, case studies, and testimonials. The 2021 judging panel brought together some of the leading practitioners in talent acquisition from organizations such as GE Healthcare, PepsiCo, Omnicom Health Group, and LinkedIn.

"The quality of entries across the board was very high, with the winners' entries being nothing less than outstanding," said Ken Brotherston, Managing Director of TALiNT Partners. "Our finalists have shown that they can not only respond to rapidly changing client requirements, but do so in a way that is commercially viable for their own sustainability and long-term success."

High5 being recognized as Best New Solution validates the market need for talent solutions that make it easy to find ready-to-deploy, pre-vetted global talent as the labor market becomes more dispersed. Whether full-time, contract, contract-to-hire, freelance, on-site, or remote, High5's total talent experience platform gives employers immediate access to trusted talent on a global scale.

High5 is the world's first and only global total talent experience platform. With over 20 years of global staffing experience, we deliver immediate access to qualified global talent by connecting employers, recruiters, and working people to a trusted talent and vetting process, in-demand talent supply, and enduring talent communities. Unlike niche talent marketplaces, with High5, you can get it all done — any job, skill, work type, and in any geography. High5 is work, liberated. Learn more at www.high5hire.com .

