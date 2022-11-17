High5 Names Renee Biles as SVP of Strategic Accounts

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High5, a global total talent solution, is excited to announce Renee Biles as the company's SVP of Strategic Accounts. In addition to her professional success, the role aligns with her personally in that, "I'm passionate about people and find it empowering how High5's platform is optimized for the talent acquisition industry through emerging tech and a people-first philosophy."

Change your talent acquisition process from reactive to proactive with help from High5. High5 welcomes Renee Biles as SVP of Strategic Accounts

Renee Biles brings to High5 over 25 years of experience working as a leader in the workforce industry. "I'm committed to winning long-term customers and building successful workforce programs for clients," said Biles. She thrives on resolving challenges and advocates for more forward-thinking solutions which she feels are required in the modern world of work: "The talent landscape is shifting so quickly that organizations need more speed and flexibility in how they find and work with talent – you can't meet those needs using traditional solutions."

"As a growing company it's critical that we actively add talent at the senior level, and Renee's vast experience and knowledge align directly with our sales goals," says Kara Kaplan, High5's CEO.

Before joining High5, Biles was Senior VP of Sales at Malone Workforce Solutions, an award-winning staffing company. Prior to that, she was Marketing Director at Manpower Inc. Biles spent her early career in recruiting and career development.

About High5

High5 is a global hiring solution with a mission to power a fundamental change in the way employers engage and deploy talent. By providing a series of cloud-based, flexible solutions, High5 enhances the entire talent ecosystem and gives control back to the employer—fill all your roles, for any skill, anywhere in the world. Visit us at https://high5hire.com.

Media Contact

Martha Hubbard

9043332001

[email protected]

SOURCE High5