Higharc Raises $21 Million Series A Led by Spark Capital

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Higharc, the all-in-one homebuilding platform for design, sales, and construction, announced today that it has raised $21 million in Series A funding, led by Spark Capital. New investors include MetaProp, Montage Ventures, Tectonic Capital, PlanGrid Co-Founder Ralph Gootee, Built Technologies Founder Chase Gilbert and Carta CTO Jerry Talton. Existing investors Pillar Ventures, Javelin Venture Partners, Lux Capital and Vertex Ventures also participated in the round. Higharc will use the capital to expand and scale its current offering to meet the growing demand for solution-based software in the industry. Additionally, funding will support expansion of its sales, customer success and engineering teams.

"Higharc's advanced software is tackling the massive and growing residential construction market by allowing builders to optimize the architecture, design, sales, and construction processes," said Alex Finkelstein, General Partner at Spark Capital. "I am thrilled to join the Higharc board and help this team bring personalized design and cost efficiency to the industry."

As the most advanced software solution on the market today, Higharc is providing the first systematic way for homebuilders to productize their library of homes and completely remove the need for manual drawings. Higharc's system digitally translates ideas into blueprints in a fraction of the traditional time and cost, allowing a homebuilder to quickly define a model of a home and instantly generate everything needed to build it. Adapting best practices from manufacturing - down to the ability to integrate real materials and pricing from suppliers into plans - Higharc is fundamentally changing how homes are designed and built.

"We're proud to bring a new vision for software-powered home design and construction to market," said Higharc CEO Marc Minor. "While manufacturers have powerful tools for integrated design and product lifecycle management, homebuilding has struggled to move beyond the proverbial paper and pen. As we grow, we're looking for curious people across the US to help us reinvent the homebuilding industry and, ultimately, to improve the vitality of our communities.

The latest round of funding brings Higharc's total capital raised to $25.8 million.

About Higharc

Higharc is radically simplifying the way we design, build and shop for homes, starting with solving for the constraints that builders face today. Higharc's software solution seamlessly creates and integrates everything needed to design a home, sell it (in 3-D) and begin building. Most importantly, Higharc's platform automates every step of the homebuilding process to eliminate material waste and costly errors that improve customer experience and ultimately deliver better built homes.

For more information on Higharc, please visit https://www.higharc.com

About Spark Capital

We are Spark Capital, investors in products we love by creators we admire, including Affirm, Carta, Cruise, Discord, Oculus, Plaid, Postmates, Slack, Twitter, and Wayfair. We know there are no playbooks or formulas for success and are here to help founders win their own way. We invest across all sectors and stages, and work out of San Francisco, Boston, and New York City.

