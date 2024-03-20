HighBridge Premium and Bernick's Announce an Exclusive Distribution Agreement

SHERIDAN, Wyo., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HighBridge Holdings, Inc. ( highbridgepremium.com ) is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Bernick's, a 100+ year old distribution company in St. Cloud, MN. Under the terms of the Agreement, Bernick's will be the principal distributor of HighBridge products in the State of Minnesota. Bernick's footprint geographically covers about two thirds of the state, and services over three thousand retail outlets.

HighBridge is a creator and producer of premium quality Delta-9 THC infused beverages. A growing Multi-State Organization, HighBridge currently boasts 10 retail ready SKUs, including its flagship "faux" Beers, Effervescent Botanicals, and its latest addition: "Majical TeaZ", a co-branded project done in collaboration with Belushi's Farm. "Our relationship with Bernick's reflects the HighBridge commitment to quality and service" said James Hunter, Founder and CEO of HighBridge. "We look forward to working with Bernick's to bring our entire catalog of products to Minnesota." "Bernick's philosophy of partnering for long-term success with its customers was a primary factor in pursuing the relationship" added Vicky Hunter, HighBridge Chief Administrative Officer, and Co-Founder. "Their professionalism and attention to detail were apparent from day one."

Family owned, Bernick's has a sterling reputation and continues to grow and be a leader in the distribution field. "We were impressed with the professionalism and preparedness of the HighBridge team - something not often seen in newer cannabis companies. The support we receive from HighBridge made our decision easy" said Megan Poepping-Widor, Bernick's Cannabis Sales & Brand Manager. "The HighBridge dedication to quality, community and growth actually made the process enjoyable!"

To find HighBridge products in retail outlets serviced by Bernick's, visit the HighBridge website. Those looking to add HighBridge beverages to their retail experience or menus, please contact Bernick's for purchase and delivery details.

About HighBridge Premium™:

HighBridge Premium™ (Highbridge Holdings, Inc.) is a Wyoming corporation that, in conjunction with its consulting, lab and marketing partners, develops premium beverages for the recreational cannabis industry. HighBridge currently has 10 market ready products and expects to add several more in 2024. HighBridge products are currently available in Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Texas, and expects to add 10 additional states in 2024. The HighBridge goal is to be a Multi-State Organization with an International footprint. Our dedication is to quality and product integrity. For more information visit the company website:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail and discussed on the Company's website; www.highbridgepremium.com. Forward-looking statements are made based on information available to the Company on the date of this press release. HighBridge assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

