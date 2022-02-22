HighBridge Premium Cannabis Begins Product Production in California

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HighBridge Premium Cannabis is pleased to announce the first production run of several cannabis-infused beverage products planned for the California Recreational Cannabis market at the Tinley Beverage Company Inc.'s Long Beach, California facility, under the terms of its Commercial Beverage License and Services Agreement with Lakewood Libations, Inc.

HighBridge Premium Cannabis aims to have the full line of HighBridge cannabis beverages available in California in Q2 of this year HigherLoveTM, an aphrodisiac type shot, is the first of several HighBridge beverages queued for production at the Tinley facility.

"How exciting to see the first of the HighBridge line of products going through the production process and ready for market!" said HighBridge partner Vicky Hunter. HigherLove™ an aphrodisiac type shot, is the first of several HighBridge beverages queued for production at the Tinley facility. HigherPower™ an energy shot, and LightsOut™ a relaxation concentrate in shot format, are next up in the production process. "Our shot products are unique to the cannabis beverage industry. We want to get these products to market as part of the initial thrust to introduce the HighBridge Brand. The other HighBridge products will then start production, and the goal is to have the full line of HighBridge cannabis beverages available in California in Q2 of this year," added Hunter.

Following the announcement of Lakewood's newly active distribution license and partnership with HardCar, Highbridge products are now set to enter the California marketplace. HardCar is an award-winning transportation and secured logistics company with a proven track record. They are unique in the industry, holding both Cash-In-Transit (CIT) and cannabis distribution licenses.

"The addition of HardCar to the team was a great choice," stated HighBridge consultant Dr. Susanne MacMahon. Adding, "The 'Premium' in HighBridge Premium does not just speak to the quality of HighBridge products, but is also descriptive of the quality of the relationships being built, and the overall HighBridge corporate culture."

HighBridge expects to replicate its success in California by entering the Arizona recreational cannabis market yet this Quarter. The HighBridge goal for 2022 is to have its products featured in 10 States plus Canada in 2022. Currently in progress: Oklahoma, Nevada, Illinois & Texas.

