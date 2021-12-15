HighBridge Premium Cannabis Partners With Great White Industries of Arizona

PHOENIX, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HighBridge Premium Cannabis is pleased to announce the recent signing of a Beverage Production Agreement with Great White Industries. Located in Phoenix, Great White is a leader in the Arizona Cannabis Industry. "Using their unique proprietary methods and techniques from around the world, Great White is the prefect HighBridge Premium partner," said Dr. Susanne MacMahon, spokesperson for HighBridge. Adding, "This partnership will allow us to deliver world class recreational cannabis infused beverages throughout the state of Arizona."

HighBridge Premium Cannabis develops and distributes premium beverages for the recreational cannabis industry. Alpine Rush is a full bodied “faux beer” beverage

HighBridge, headquartered in Orange County, California, currently has 5 THC infused beverages production ready. Great White will first product the "one of a kind" HighBridge Aphrodisiac Shot: HigherLove™ targeted for production yet this month. The parties expect to be in full distribution of the entire line of HighBridge Products in the First Quarter of 2022.

All HighBridge THC infused beverages have been developed and formulated in conjunction with its Lab Partner, Ocean Blue Innovations in Hermosa Beach, CA (www.oceanblueinnovation.com). In addition to HigherLove™, these include:

Alpine Rush ™ and Halcyon Daze ™ - full bodied "faux beer" beverages.

and Halcyon Daze - full bodied "faux beer" beverages. Re-Frsh ™ – Handcrafted botanical seltzers, currently in two flavors.

– Handcrafted botanical seltzers, currently in two flavors. The Happy Can ™ – An Energy Drink designed for recreational use.

HighBridge is also formulating a line of "mocktails" in unique flavors to be sold as HighBridge "HighTales™", it is expected these will be production ready in Q-2.

About HighBridge Premium Cannabis:

HighBridge Premium Cannabis (The Highbridge Company, LLC), in conjunction with its Lab and Marketing partners, develops and distributes premium beverages for the recreational cannabis industry. HighBridge is a Multi-State Organization and expects to be operational in 10 states by the end of 2022. In addition to California and Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Michigan, are targeted for Q1 & Q2. Oklahoma, Maine, Vermont, New York and Massachusetts are likely additions by end of year. For more information visit the company website: www.highbridgepremium.com

Contact:

Vicky Hunter

[email protected]

763-443-5337

This release contains forward-looking statements about HighBridge's future plans, strategies, beliefs and performance that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on the company's assumptions and beliefs in light of competitive, financial and economic data currently available and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that, without limitation, relate to world economic conditions, exchange rates and commodity prices. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the Company on the date of this press release. HighBridge assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

SOURCE HighBridge Premium Cannabis