HighBridge Premium™ Enters Sponsorship Agreement with Realm of Caring

DENVER, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HighBridge Premium™ and Colorado based Realm of Caring, (RoC) are happy to announce that they have entered into a "Charitable Sales Promotion Agreement." Under the terms of the Agreement, HighBridge will donate a portion of sales proceeds to the Realm of Caring Foundation. This foundation focuses on research, education, building community, and improving quality of life through the use and application of hemp and cannabis derivatives. HighBridge is a Multi-State Organization (MSO) that specializes in the formulation, production & sale of recreational cannabis beverages.

"HighBridge has always considered Social Responsibility a part of its corporate and community obligation and are thrilled that our paths intersected with that of Realm of Caring. We are honored to announce our partnership with RoC and look forward to being a part of its noble mission," said James Hunter, Founder of HighBridge Premium™ .

Founded in 2013, Realm of Caring serves anyone in need of more information about cannabinoid therapies. "We currently serve more than 70,000 people that receive 'One on One' support and have more than 4,000 people in our Observational Research Registry," said Sasha Kalcheff-Korn, Executive Director of Realm of Caring. Adding, "Our collaboration with HighBridge will help support our mission and grow our programs."

"Our relationship with RoC has been unanimously and enthusiastically received by our partners, from California to Texas to Massachusetts. Co-packers, distributors and dispensaries have expressed their support," added Hunter. "Our thanks to Sasha and Rochelle Kwiatkowski (Leader of Impact) for their help in making this collaboration a reality. The HighBridge Team is already brainstorming on how we can further work with RoC to help it continue its work."

HighBridge Premium™ (The Highbridge Company, LLC) is a Wyoming corporation that, in conjunction with its consulting, lab and marketing partners, develops premium beverages for the recreational cannabis industry. HighBridge currently has 10 products market ready and expects to add several more each quarter. HighBridge products are currently available in California and Arizona. Additional product launch venues targeted for 2022 include Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Nevada, Massachusetts & Illinois. The HighBridge goal is to be a Multi-State Organization with an International footprint. Our dedication is to quality and product integrity. For more information visit the company website: www.highbridgepremium.com

