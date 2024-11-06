HighBridge Premium Launches American Legion Initiative

SHERIDAN, Wyo, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HighBridge Premium, a Multi-State Organization and a leading maker of quality infused beverages, recently launched its "American Legion Initiative." This Initiative offers a variety of benefits and incentives to the 12K + Legion Posts and their 2M + members, including alcohol-free alternatives in a social environment. Information, education, and alternatives to traditional medical treatments or Over the Counter remedies are a major part of this program. Others joining our collaborative effort include strategic partners Jim Belushi & Belushi's Farm (belushisfarm.com), Realm of Caring (RoC) (realmofcaring.org), and contributors Dr. Joe Cuniff and entertainer Doug Allen Nash (dougallennash.com).

HighBridge has designed a mixed media presentation to create awareness for American Legion Posts. Jim Belushi, Founder of Belushi's Farm in Oregon, was the first to support this Initiative! Not only is Jim a strategic and co-branding partner with HighBridge, but he is a longtime supporter of Veteran's causes. "When HighBridge first brought the Initiative to my attention, I didn't hesitate! The cause is near and dear to me, and this is a meaningful way to show our appreciation and contribute to the community in a socially responsible manner." As a preface to the presentation, Jim provides a heartfelt monologue which emphasizes the humanitarian aspects of our industry, and a personal anecdote that highlights the community of cannabis and power of the plant.

Through Realm of Caring, (RoC), a free service is offered to veterans addressing specific issues and challenges with confidential and timely assistance (e.g., research, alternative therapees for pain, PTSD, and chronic conditions, as well as numerous resources for enhanced quality of life). "When HighBridge asked us to participate in this program, RoC immediately jumped on board" said Sasha Kalcheff-Korn, Executive Director. Adding, "The Veterans community is a large part of our focus, and this Initiative will help introduce RoC to so many more Veterans seeking or in need of direction, assistance and help. An exciting proposition for all." Since 2013 RoC, a nonprofit corporation, has been a leader in supporting cannabis research, education, CBD and cannabis product guidance, and one-on-one client support.

"Our commitment to education and social responsibility is in alignment with the goals and mission of our strategic partners. We collectively agreed that there is no better way for us to showcase this commitment than through the HighBridge 'American Legion Initiative,'" said James Hunter, CEO of HighBridge. Adding, "The HighBridge Team is proud to be leading this amazing effort on such an important topic."

The Initiative was launched in September at Post #270 (Buffalo, MN). "The pre-launch presentation to the staff was incredible; educational, informational, fun, and professional," said Commander Connie Herzog. "The tasting event was a hit! From a management perspective, we had a very successful night and sales of the HighBridge faux™ beer products continue to increase. We are now looking forward to our next event that will feature the Effervescent Botanical Seltzers™, and the HighBridge-Belushi's Farm Majical Ice TeaZ™.

Doug Allen Nash, nationally known entertainer, summed it up for us:

"Some of my most rewarding years were the 6 years overseas in 87 countries entertaining our men and women in uniform for USO, MWR, and AFE (Armed Forces Entertainment)."

The HighBridge "American Legion Initiative" is an opportunity to embrace the Veterans community, express our gratitude for their service, and offer a collective "Thank You."

