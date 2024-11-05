HighByte Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Industrial software company welcomes industry veteran Megan Buntain to Board of Directors

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HighByte ®, an industrial software company, today announced the approval of a new appointee to the company's Board of Directors, Megan Buntain. She joins Ben Sampson of Standard Investments as the newest members of the board, both bringing decades of industry and financial knowledge to their respective positions.

Statement provided by HighByte co-founder and CEO Tony Paine.

Megan Buntain is the Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Seeq , an industrial analytics, AI, and enterprise monitoring company. At Seeq, she is responsible for leading the development and execution of the company's go-to-market strategy. Megan has more than 25 years of experience in the software industry in partner channel, marketing, and sales leadership roles, and served as an executive at Microsoft for 15 years. She is actively involved in several AI and partner advisory councils.

Ben Sampson is Managing Director at Standard Investments where he leads Standard's Venture Capital investment platform. He has over a decade of venture investing experience and is passionate about the opportunity to transform critical industrial sectors while improving productivity, resiliency, and sustainability. Prior to Standard Investments, Ben was at GE Ventures, where he led investments in early-stage companies across energy, transportation, manufacturing, and the built environment. Ben joined the HighByte Board of Directors in April 2024 with the announcement of the company's $12M Series A funding round led by Standard Investments.

"We're honored to welcome Ms. Buntain to the HighByte Board of Directors," said HighByte co-founder and CEO Tony Paine. "Ms. Buntain and Mr. Sampson's depth of experience across go-to-market, strategic alliances, capital management, and investment is remarkable. Their contributions to the strategic direction of this company were already evident in the boardroom this October."

The five-member Board is composed of Megan Buntain, Ben Sampson, Sujeet Chand (former CTO of Rockwell Automation), Seth Lawry, and HighByte CEO Tony Paine. Betsy Peters and Corson Ellis who first joined the Board in June 2020, have stepped down having completed their respective terms. Seth Lawry has been appointed to Board Chair, effective immediately. Mr. Lawry joined the Board in March 2022 with the company's Series Seed round led by the family offices of Seth and Cindy Lawry and Soren and Caroline Oberg. Mr. Lawry and Mr. Oberg served together as long-time partners at Thomas H. Lee Partners.

Board observers include Joe Powers of MVF, Matthew Hoffner of Maine Technology Institute (MTI), Chandler Jones of CEI Ventures, and Drew Kriens of Standard Investments. John Harrington and Torey Penrod-Cambra, both HighByte co-founders, also serve as board observers. Prior to founding HighByte in August 2018, Paine, Harrington, and Penrod-Cambra had worked together since 2012 and have more than 70 years of experience delivering software to the industrial automation market.

