HighByte Intelligence Hub Named DataOps Solution of the Year

HighByte was founded in response to a systemic problem observed in the industrial market: lack of data infrastructure. The company is addressing this problem with HighByte Intelligence Hub, the first Industrial DataOps solution designed specifically for operations technology teams and built to serve the unique qualities of industrial data. HighByte's software solution, used by a growing number of large global manufacturers, enables users to securely connect, model, and flow valuable industrial data throughout the enterprise, providing the critical data infrastructure for Industry 4.0.

"We believe DataOps is the missing link to unlocking the value of Industry 4.0," said HighByte CEO Tony Paine. "We are incredibly honored to receive this 2021 Data Breakthrough Award in recognition of our breakthrough innovation in the DataOps space."

The Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage, and many more. The second annual Data Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 1,450 nominations from across the globe this year.

"We are thrilled to award HighByte with DataOps Solution of the Year honors at this year's Data Breakthrough Awards for the company's industry-changing software solutions," said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "HighByte's purpose-built solution for industrial data is addressing a critical need in the market, and the company continues to expand features, improve scalability, and support even more sophisticated data models since its original release. We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire team at HighByte for their success and momentum, and this 2021 Data Breakthrough Award serves as a testament to their breakthrough DataOps innovation."

HighByte Intelligence Hub helps users improve data modeling by contextualizing thousands of industrial data points, adding meta data, standardizing data attributes, and normalizing units of measure. The built-in transformation engine enables calculations and logic execution to improve data usability and reduce transmission volume. It also eliminates the need for custom-coded integrations.

About HighByte

HighByte is an industrial software development company in Portland, Maine building solutions that address the data architecture and integration challenges created by Industry 4.0. We've developed the first DataOps solution purpose-built to meet the unique requirements of industrial assets, products, processes, and systems at the Edge. Learn more at https://highbyte.com.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in data technologies, services, companies and products. The Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

