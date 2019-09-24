HighByte Launches Global Beta Program for HighByte Intelligence Hub

HighByte Intelligence Hub will be the company's first product to market since incorporating in August 2018. HighByte launched the beta program as part of its Agile approach to software design and development. The aim of the program is to improve performance, features, functionality, and user experience of the product prior to its commercial launch later this year.

HighByte Intelligence Hub belongs to a new classification of software in the industrial market known as DataOps solutions. HighByte Intelligence Hub was developed to solve data integration and security problems for industrial businesses. It is the only solution on the market that combines edge operations, advanced data contextualization, and the ability to deliver secure, application-specific information. Other approaches are highly customized and require extensive scripting and manual manipulation, which cannot scale beyond initial requirements and are not viable solutions for long-term digital transformation.

"We recognized a major problem in the market," said Tony Paine, Co-Founder & CEO of HighByte. "Industrial companies are drowning in data, but they are unable to use it. The data is in the wrong place; it is in the wrong format; it has no context; and it lacks consistency. We are looking to solve this problem with HighByte Intelligence Hub."

The company's R&D efforts have been fueled by two non-equity grants awarded by the Maine Technology Institute (MTI) in 2019. "We are excited to join HighByte on their journey to building a great product and a great company here in Maine," said Lou Simms, Investment Officer at MTI. "HighByte was awarded these grants because of the experience and track record of their founding team, large addressable market, and ability to meet business and product milestones."

