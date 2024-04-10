HighByte Releases Industrial DataOps Solution with Advanced Connection and Data Governance Capabilities

Industrial software company announces HighByte Intelligence Hub version 3.4, expanding interoperability with source and target systems

PORTLAND, Maine, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HighByte®, an industrial software company, today announced the release of HighByte Intelligence Hub version 3.4 with new advanced connection capabilities for industrial data sources, including Change Data Capture (CDC) for SQL databases and support for OPC UA Alarms & Conditions (A&C) and complex data. These capabilities make source data significantly more accessible and easier to engineer. Advanced connection capabilities were also added to deliver usable data to target systems, including AWS IoT SiteWise buffered ingestion and new interoperability with Google BigQuery. Furthermore, the release expands and refines the Intelligence Hub's data engineering and data governance capabilities with Pipelines enhancements and new support for secrets management.

Statement from HighByte CTO Aron Semle.

"In the last five years, the market's understanding of Industrial DataOps and the use cases our customers have been able to achieve using a DataOps approach have grown exponentially more sophisticated," said Aron Semle, Chief Technology Officer at HighByte. "That's why we're excited to announce HighByte Intelligence Hub version 3.4. Connectivity and data engineering capabilities have become much more advanced in this release. And with the launch of a new two-hour free trial, more people can experience the power of a DataOps solution in their own environment."

The demand for solutions to address the increasing complexity of data infrastructure is growing among data and analytics leaders. According to Gartner®, "DataOps tools enable organizations to streamline data delivery and improve productivity through multiple process integrations and automations. By 2025, a data engineering team guided by DataOps practices and tools will be 10 times more productive than teams that do not use DataOps."

HighByte Intelligence Hub is an Industrial DataOps solution that contextualizes and standardizes raw industrial data at the edge to help bridge the gap between OT and IT systems, networks, and teams. HighByte leads the evolving Industrial DataOps market with the most complete solution to optimize the orchestration of usable industrial data across the enterprise.

DataOps goes far beyond data access. The latest release of the Intelligence Hub ensures users have the data infrastructure required to manage schema, performance, latency, capacity, and cost to make their digital transformation objectives a reality. For example, the Intelligence Hub now supports both streaming and buffered ingest for AWS IoT SiteWise, helping customers achieve a more cost-efficient and scalable method for delivering data to IoT SiteWise.

The latest release also includes new Read and Switch stages for data Pipelines that make integrations self-aware and resilient and give users greater data engineering capabilities in the Intelligence Hub. With a focus on data governance, version 3.4 introduces new capabilities for securely managing secrets, such as passwords, tokens, and other sensitive information. These capabilities simplify the process of programmatically deploying and configuring secure connections across many instances of the Intelligence Hub at enterprise scale.

HighByte Intelligence Hub version 3.4 is now commercially available. All new features and capabilities introduced in version 3.4 are included in standard pricing. Please contact HighByte or an authorized distributor to request a trial or purchase a subscription license.

Additional Resources

Disclaimer: Gartner, Market Guide for DataOps Tools, Robert Thanaraj, Sharat Menon, Ankush Jain, 5 December 2022

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About HighByte

HighByte is an industrial software company in Portland, Maine USA building solutions that address the data architecture and integration challenges created by Industry 4.0. HighByte Intelligence Hub, the company's award-winning Industrial DataOps software, provides modeled, ready-to-use data to the Cloud using a codeless interface to speed integration time and accelerate analytics. Learn more at https://www.highbyte.com.

HighByte is a registered trademark of HighByte, Inc.

Media Contact

HighByte

Torey Penrod-Cambra

Chief Communications Officer

+1 844.328.2677 x701

[email protected]

SOURCE HighByte