HighByte Releases Industrial DataOps Solution with Complete Data Engineering Toolset for Global Manufacturers

Industrial software company announces HighByte Intelligence Hub version 3.2 with new UNS Client and expanded data pipelines capabilities

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HighByte®, an industrial software company, today announced the release of HighByte Intelligence Hub version 3.2 that fully supports Unified Namespace (UNS) architectures and expands data pipelines capabilities, providing a complete data engineering platform to the industrial market. Pipelines are further integrated into the core of the Intelligence Hub and enhanced to provide highly configurable, complex, and sequenced data processing.

Statement provided by Youri Regnaud, Head of Manufacturing Product at Cartier.

"Industrial operations are on the path to becoming more data-driven in their decision-making, but many have struggled to reach scale and ROI on operational analytics initiatives," stated Jonathan Lang, Research Director at IDC. "According to IDC's 2023 Future of Operations Survey of over 1,000 IT and Operations professionals, organizations with a strategy to develop robust data engineering capability for accessing, contextualizing, and building pipelines for operational data are nearly twice as likely to achieve ROI from their operational analytics initiatives."

Pipelines in the Intelligence Hub can now seamlessly interface with complex systems hosting transactional and historical data and sequence dependent transactions with MES and ERP systems. This sequencing, along with new compression capabilities, can tackle "ETL" use cases, such as backfilling historical data from timeseries databases to the cloud. Pipelines can also now maintain state from one run to the next. This is ideal for capturing long-running, conditional events used for tracking machine status and production.

Version 3.2 also includes a new UNS Client that provides visualization of the UNS, allowing users to view the contents of any MQTT broker. HighByte Intelligence Hub users can now see the results of their MQTT-based Industrial DataOps workloads in a single, unified engineering environment, negating the need for external testing clients.

"HighByte Intelligence Hub version 3.2 is more than a 'UNS-in-a-box.' The solution is a partner in the digital transformation journey, guiding businesses to initiate with clarity, think expansively, and scale through composability," said Youri Regnaud, Head of Manufacturing Product at Cartier, a French luxury Maison within Richemont Group. "With the Intelligence Hub, we can start small, think big, and scale fast."

The Intelligence Hub now provides a complete UNS infrastructure solution with an integrated data engineering platform, embedded MQTT broker, and visual client. Oriented for interoperability and architectural flexibility, the Intelligence Hub can serve as an organization's sole UNS infrastructure or as a complementary solution among other third-party UNS components. Other features in version 3.2 include a new SQLite connector, enhanced store-and-forward capabilities, and improvements to many existing connectors, including AWS IoT SiteWise, Sparkplug, and PI System.

HighByte Intelligence Hub version 3.2 is now commercially available. All new features and capabilities introduced in version 3.2 are included in standard pricing. Please contact HighByte or an authorized distributor to request a trial or purchase an annual subscription license.

Additional Resources

About HighByte

HighByte is an industrial software company in Portland, Maine USA building solutions that address the data architecture and integration challenges created by Industry 4.0. HighByte Intelligence Hub, the company's award-winning Industrial DataOps software, provides modeled, ready-to-use data to the Cloud using a codeless interface to speed integration time and accelerate analytics. Learn more at https://www.highbyte.com.

HighByte is a registered trademark of HighByte, Inc.

Media Contact

HighByte

Torey Penrod-Cambra

Chief Communications Officer

+1 844.328.2677 x701

[email protected]

SOURCE HighByte