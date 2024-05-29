Highclere Castle Gin Announces Contest to Win a Trip to Highclere Castle, Home of the Real Downton Abbey

CENTERBROOK, Conn., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the upcoming motion picture release of the third Downton Abbey film, Highclere Castle Gin is offering the chance to win an EXCLUSIVE trip for two to a private cocktail party at Highclere Castle, known to millions of fans around the world as the "real Downton Abbey."

The winner will receive a three-day, two-night trip for two to Highclere Castle this September, complete with airfare, accommodations, ground transportation, a behind-the-scenes tour of Highclere Castle and the estate, and tickets to an invitation-only, VIP cocktail party hosted by Lord and Lady Carnarvon, residents of Highclere Castle.

Highclere Castle gained global fame as the iconic filming location for the hit TV series "Downton Abbey." The show's portrayal of lavish parties and the upstairs-downstairs dynamics cemented the castle's reputation as a hub of aristocratic elegance.

Launched in 2019, Highclere Castle Gin is crafted from botanicals sourced from the estate of the Castle, including citrus from the Victorian-era orangery and lavender planted in the 9th century by the Bishop of Winchester. Highclere Castle Gin is now the most awarded premium gin in the world and is distilled in England's oldest gin distillery. The 8th Earl and Countess of Carnarvon are co-founders of the brand, together with American spirits entrepreneur Adam von Gootkin.

Residents of the United States, 21+ are invited to enter their email address for a chance to win the trip at the contest website, https://win.highclerecastlegin.com. One entry per email address. No purchase is necessary to win. Entries will be accepted May 29 – July 30, 2024. A random entry will be selected on July 31, 2024. Complete rules are available on the contest website.

For more information about Highclere Castle Gin, visit www.HighclereCastleGin.com.

