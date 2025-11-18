Highclere Castle Spirits Appoints Global Industry Leader Laurent Schun as Chief Executive Officer

ESSEX, Conn. and HAMPSHIRE, England, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Highclere Castle Spirits, producer of the world's most awarded premium gin, announces the appointment of Laurent Schun as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 10, 2025.

Laurent Schun

Schun joins Highclere Castle Spirits following an accomplished three-decade career in the global beverage industry. He most recently served as CEO of Angostura Holdings Ltd., and previously held senior leadership positions with Pernod Ricard, as CEO and Executive Sales & Marketing roles, overseeing multiple market leading brands across Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

As CEO, he will lead Highclere Castle Gin through its next phase of international expansion targeting 140,000 annual cases through 2030 and position Highclere Castle Gin among the world's top ten super-premium gin brands. His priorities will include deepening U.S. distribution, accelerating international market penetration, and strengthening organizational excellence.

Adam von Gootkin, who founded the company in partnership with The Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, will continue as Chairman and Founder, guiding long-term strategy, partnerships, and brand vision. Lord and Lady Carnarvon remain as co-founders and global brand ambassadors, ensuring the brand's enduring connection to its historic English estate.

"Laurent brings an exceptional track record in building high-value global beverage brands," said von Gootkin. "His leadership at Angostura and Pernod Ricard, coupled with his deep expertise in brand and commercial strategy, perfectly aligns with our mission to elevate Highclere Castle Gin into a household name worldwide."

Crafted at England's oldest gin distillery, Highclere Castle Gin is made with botanicals grown on the Highclere Castle estate, the world-renowned setting of Downton Abbey. Its refined flavor and authentic heritage have earned over 230 international awards, cementing its reputation as the most awarded premium gin in the world. Per the IWSR, Highclere Castle Gin is currently the 11the most sold premium gin in the United Stattes.

"I am thrilled to join Highclere Castle Spirits at such an exciting inflection point," said Schun. "Together, we will drive sustained global growth while preserving the craftsmanship and heritage that define Highclere Castle Gin."

