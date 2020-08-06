Highdive Advertising Named Ad Age's Small Agency of the Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highdive Advertising , the independently-owned, full-service creative agency based in Chicago, announces today that it has been named Small Agency of the Year, Gold by Ad Age. This year's honorees were named at the Small Agency Conference, which was hosted virtually on August 3-5.

The Ad Age Small Agency Awards, now in their 11th year, highlight and honor small independent agencies that are creating innovative and groundbreaking work. In February, Highdive achieved unparalleled success with two of the highest-praised commercials in this year's Super Bowl, including both the Jeep "Groundhog Day" spot and the Rocket Mortgage "Comfortable" spot. The Jeep spot placed #1 on the USA Today AdMeter and was lauded as perhaps the best Super Bowl spot of all time. It was also recently nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Commercial category. The Rocket Mortgage spot ranked #5 on the USA Today AdMeter in addition to receiving many other accolades.

"This award has been a dream since we started Highdive in 2016," says Co-Founder and Co-Chief Creative Officer, Mark Gross. "Our mission is to build the healthiest client and agency relationships in the world because that's what creates the right environment to make outstanding work. Winning the top spot at Ad Age's Small Agency Awards is as much an award for Highdive as it is for our clients."

In the last year, Highdive was named AOR for both Jeep and Boost Mobile. Their work has been recognized by The One Show, AICP, Communication Arts and Lürzer's Archive, among others. Highdive's Co-Founders Mark Gross and Chad Broude were also recently named members of Adweek's Creative 100.

Founded in 2016, Highdive ( highdiveus.com ) is an independently owned, full-service creative agency headquartered in Chicago. Built for brands that want best-in-class creative but don't want the baggage that usually comes with it, the agency has a simple mission: to create the healthiest client and agency relationships in the world. Led by four seasoned advertising executives who set out to create an agency made up exclusively of top performers across every discipline, Highdive is breaking the traditional agency model to deliver big ideas for brands including Jeep, Ram Trucks, Nike, Boost Mobile, Barilla, FoodBoss, and Rocket Mortgage. On a rapid growth trajectory, Highdive was named 2019 Advertising Age Small Agency of the Year (Midwest, Gold) and 2020 Advertising Age Small Agency of the Year (Gold, National).

