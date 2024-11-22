Higher Collective Announces Grand Opening of Adult-Use Cannabis Shop in Hamden, Connecticut

HAMDEN, Conn., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Collective , a cannabis retail brand committed to fostering an equitable industry, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest store at 3825 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518. This expansion marks a significant milestone, establishing Higher Collective as one of Connecticut's largest cannabis retail chains, with seven locations opened in just over a year.

The Hamden location is part-owned and operated by Jose Perez, a Hartford resident and Social Equity Joint Venture (SEJV) partner. With nine years of experience in the Hartford school system and a background in small business management, Perez brings a unique perspective to the cannabis industry. Arrested for marijuana possession at 18, he has firsthand experience with the disproportionate impact of the War on Drugs.

"Growing up in a neighborhood that bore the brunt of outdated drug policies, I saw how cannabis criminalization disrupted lives and families," said Perez. "When Connecticut prioritized social equity in the cannabis industry, I knew it was an opportunity to not only rewrite my own story but to uplift others."

Grand Opening Celebration

Higher Collective invites the community to celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, November 23, from 12 PM to 4 PM, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the store's official launch. Guests will enjoy 20% off all first purchases, with an additional 20% off future purchases until they save $1,000. The celebration will showcase local vendors, community partners, and cannabis brands, with delicious food provided by The Wright Way Burgers & BBQ. The first 100 customers will be treated to exclusive gift bags, making this a can't-miss community event.

Higher Collective stores offer a curated selection of cannabis products, including premium flower like Brix Cannabis, edibles, pre-rolls, and accessories. The brand provides a 10% discount for veterans, teachers, students 21+, first responders, medical employees, and social workers. Customers can also join the High Fliers Loyalty Program, earning rewards with every purchase.

About Higher Collective:

Higher Collective is a trailblazing retail brand in Connecticut's cannabis industry, dedicated to advancing social equity. Each store is part-owned by a social equity applicant, creating meaningful ownership opportunities for minority leaders. With locations in Bridgeport, Hamden, Hartford, Killingly, New London, Torrington, and Willington, Higher Collective offers a welcoming environment to explore cannabis.

