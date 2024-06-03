Higher Collective Celebrates Torrington Grand Opening on Saturday, June 8th with Exclusive $1,000 Savings Offer

Join the Grand Opening Celebration and Save 20% on All Purchases Until You Save $1,000; All Other Higher Collective Locations to Offer 20% Off to Celebrate Our Torrington Launch

TORRINGTON, Conn., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Collective, a pioneering cannabis retail brand committed to social equity, is excited to announce the grand opening of its fifth location in Torrington, Connecticut. The new adult-use cannabis retail store, commonly referred to in most states as a "dispensary," will be situated at 53 McDermott Ave, Torrington, CT 06790. The store will officially open its doors to customers at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2024, with a special grand opening celebration from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. that day. From June 8th onward, Higher Collective Torrington will be open seven days a week, serving customers from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Higher Collective Torrington continues the brand's mission to transform the cannabis industry by promoting social equity while offering customers a diverse range of high-quality cannabis products, including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, vapes, and accessories at the best prices available in the state. The store features over 3,000 square feet of retail space with designated areas for pick-up, education and product discovery of the state's finest products from producers like Advanced Grow Labs, CTPharma, Curaleaf, Rodeo Cannabis and Theraplant, and more. Higher Collective was one of the first selected stores to carry Wana gummies in Connecticut and also carries hemp-derived THC beverages from Wynk, Cann, and Milonga—the first functional cannabis beverage combining cannabis and caffeine from yerba mate available in Connecticut. Higher Collective Torrington is conveniently situated within walking distance of Planet Fitness, Apple Cinemas, Price Right Marketplace and CVS of Torrington and offers ample parking spaces on-site.

Grand Opening Celebration and Exclusive Offer

The grand opening celebration on June 8th will feature a variety of the area's best vendors and businesses including delicious food, live entertainment, local vendors, giveaways, and more.

To mark the occasion, Higher Collective is pleased to offer its "Founders Rate" program to customers attending the grand opening. All purchases made on opening day will qualify first-time customers for a 20% discount not only on their first purchase but on future purchases until they save $1,000. Additionally, the first 100 customers will receive exclusive gift bags filled with cannabis accessories and other goodies, including food and beverage vouchers. This program is a thank you to the community for their support and a commitment to making high-quality cannabis products accessible.

In addition to this exclusive offer, Higher Collective locations in Hartford, Killingly, New London and Willington will honor the Torrington launch with a 20% off sale on June 8th.

Local Ownership and Community Impact

Higher Collective owner, Monique Stallings, will run the store alongside her husband, Zerrell who will serve as Higher Collective Torrington's manager. "We're thrilled to bring our unique retail concept to Torrington and to be part of this vibrant community," said Monique. "My goal as a new business owner in Litchfield County is to make positive changes through education, advocacy, and collaboration. I believe that together we can create healthier communities where individuals can thrive physically, mentally, and emotionally."

"Our partnership with social equity applicants is a cornerstone of our business model," said Patrik Jonsson, Founder and CEO of Higher Collective. "We are not just opening stores; we are creating opportunities for our partners to help communities thrive."

Continued Expansion and Community Engagement

The Torrington opening marks the fifth location in Connecticut for Higher Collective, following successful launches in Killingly, Willington, New London, and Hartford. The company is also planning to open a sixth location in Bridgeport in Summer 2024 followed shortly thereafter by a seventh location in Hamden, continuing its mission to support social equity applicants and bring premium cannabis experiences to more communities.

For more information about Higher Collective, please visit our website at www.highercollective.com . Connect with us on social media for the latest updates:

About Higher Collective:

Higher Collective is a forward-thinking adult-use cannabis retail brand dedicated to fostering social equity in the cannabis industry. Created in collaboration with social equity partners, Higher Collective aims to redefine the cannabis experience and create a more equitable future. With five operational locations in Connecticut — Killingly, Willington, New London, Hartford, and Torrington — Higher Collective is transforming the state's cannabis landscape. Each store offers a welcoming space and a wide range of products, including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, vapes, and accessories from the state's best cultivators and suppliers. Veterans and seniors receive discounts every day, and the stores offer a loyalty program called the High Flyer Loyalty Program which rewards customers for each purchase they, and their referred friends, make. For more information, visit www.highercollective.com.

SOURCE Higher Collective