Higher Collective Enhances Convenience to Cannabis with Delivery & State's First Drive-Thru Services

Customers to Enjoy New Level of Access at Higher Collective Killingly and Willington Locations

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Collective, the pioneering cannabis retail brand committed to advancing social equity, is proud to announce the launch of two innovative services that will greatly enhance the shopping experience for customers at their Killingly and Willington cannabis retail locations. With the introduction of the state's first drive-thru services and a strategic partnership with Green Coach Delivery, the brand aims to provide unmatched accessibility for adult-use cannabis customers in Connecticut. Both drive-thru services start today, along will home delivery available immediately for Higher Collective Killingly customers. Delivery for Higher Collective Willington orders will commence on December 1st.

Connecticut's First Drive-Thru Cannabis Services

Today, Higher Collective will launch Connecticut's first two operational drive-thru cannabis services, setting a pioneering standard for convenience in the state. Customers in Killingly and Willington will have the opportunity to place their orders online and enjoy the convenience of picking up their preferred products from the comfort of their vehicles during operating hours.

Operating hours for both locations are from Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Higher Collective Killingly : 1078 North Main Street in Dayville, CT 06421

: 1078 North Main Street in 06421 Higher Collective Willington: 11 Phelps Way in Willington, CT 06279

Elevating Your Cannabis Experience with Delivery

In addition to drive-thru service, Higher Collective is proud to announce our partnership with Green Coach Delivery, a socially responsible cannabis delivery service owned and operated by Jack Cochran. Cochran is a dedicated advocate for social equity in the cannabis industry, perfectly aligning with Higher Collective's values.

The collaboration between Higher Collective and Green Coach Delivery aims to bring high-quality cannabis products directly to customers' doorsteps. Starting on Monday, November 20 in Killingly and early December in Willington, residents in select zip codes around both locations will have the opportunity to experience the same exceptional cannabis products without leaving their homes.

The initial towns included in the delivery service are:

From Higher Collective Killingly: Ashford , Brooklyn , Canterbury , Danielson , Dayville , Eastford , Griswold , Killingly , Lisbon , Plainfield , Pomfret , Putnam , Sterling , Thompson , Voluntown and Woodstock .

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , and . From Higher Collective Willington: Ashford , Eastford , Somers , Stafford , Union and Willington . More towns will be added in the near future.

This expansion means over one-half of the state now has access to cannabis delivery services using Green Coach Delivery.

"Bringing the convenience of both drive-thru and delivery services to our customers is a testament to Higher Collective's commitment to enhancing accessibility and customer care. We're excited to offer these innovative options, ensuring that our valued patrons have flexible choices when it comes to obtaining their preferred cannabis products," stated Angie Lewis, Dispensary Owner and Manager at Higher Collective Killingly.

"Our ultimate goal is to continue helping individuals and families improve their quality of life, and we look forward to making a difference in the cannabis industry by providing a safe and professional means for adults to get high-quality cannabis delivered to their homes," stated Jack Cochran, Founder of Green Coach Delivery.

At Home Delivery Details

For your convenience, home delivery is available for orders of $75 or more through highercollective.com during the checkout process. During our Winter Special launch period, we offer complimentary delivery for orders totaling $100 or more. Additionally, for orders ranging between $75 and $99, a standard $10 delivery fee applies. Payment methods accepted include cash or debit via a wireless ATM. You can select your preferred delivery slot from two convenient windows: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For a comprehensive guide on placing your order, please refer to Higher Collective's delivery page at highercollective.com/delivery .

For more information about Higher Collective, please visit our website at www.highercollective.com . Connect with us on social media for the latest updates:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/a.higher.collective

Facebook: www.facebook.com/highercollectivestores

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/higher-collective-stores/

Phone: 888-MY-CT-420 (888-642-8420)

About Higher Collective

Higher Collective is a pioneering retail concept in the cannabis industry, committed to fostering social equity, diversity, and inclusion. With three operational adult-use retail locations in Killingly, Willington, and New London, Connecticut, and Hartford opening on November 29th, Higher Collective serves as a welcoming space for people to explore their relationship with cannabis. Created in collaboration with social equity partners, Higher Collective aims to redefine the cannabis experience while taking tangible steps towards a more equitable future. For more information, visit www.highercollective.com .

SOURCE Higher Collective