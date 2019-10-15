Higher Digital and Distance Education Accrediting Commission Partner to Help Colleges and Universities Assess and Improve Distance Learning Programs

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Digital, the leading digital strategic advisor to higher education institutions, today announced a strategic partnership with the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) to co-develop an assessment tool, Distance Education Accreditation Assessment, for Higher Digital's (SEA)RESULTS® platform. This partnership is focused on providing DEAC members and Higher Digital clients with affordable and immediate access to expertise on how to establish and maintain high quality distance education programs in the face of constant technology innovation and change.

(SEA)RESULTS – Distance Education Accreditation Assessment is a digital evaluation and benchmarking tool designed specifically for colleges and universities that provide distance education courses and programs. The tool allows these institutions to assess their effectiveness around key functional areas in distance education and receive in-depth advice and recommendations for improvement.

The program is also the first of its kind to provide colleges and universities with the ability to anonymously benchmark their current status and progress against other institutions and programs. The assessment results indicate areas where quality improvements can be made, providing schools with a pathway toward meeting their goals for continuous improvement and institutional effectiveness.

(SEA)RESULTS allows higher education institutions to independently benchmark their digital technology and best practices against similar institutions to identify possible gaps. Once these risks are confirmed, Higher Digital can assist schools in implementing digital transformation strategies that make them more competitive at attracting and retaining students.

"Maintaining accreditation is a complex, highly detailed, and time-consuming process," said Leah Mathews, DEAC executive director. "Providing higher education institutions with insight into quality improvement strategies, supported by measurable data, gives these organizations the direction they need to meet and then exceed their expectations. We're thrilled to partner with Higher Digital to provide a confidential and secure solution that gives distance learning institutions a clear picture of where they are now, and where they need to improve."

Initially, (SEA)RESULTS – Distance Education Accreditation Assessment will be available to schools across the U.S. and the United Kingdom, with a broader global roll-out in the near future. The DEAC has more than 100 institutions in its accreditation program, with students enrolled worldwide in its accredited programs.

"Our partnership combines the expertise and knowledge of the DEAC with innovative technology from Higher Digital to help schools all over the world receive accreditation insight and advice that will transform their operations," said Wayne Bovier, Higher Digital CEO. "They'll be able to understand how they compare to other institutions, then use that data and associated recommendations to make measurable, continuous improvements that will benefit their students, wherever they may be."

ABOUT DEAC

The Distance Education Accrediting Commission is a private, non-profit organization founded in 1926 that operates as an accreditor specifically designed for distance education institutions. DEAC's goal is to ensure a high standard of educational quality in the distance education institutions it accredits and a quality education for the students who annually study at its accredited institutions. DEAC is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).

About Higher Digital

Higher Digital is a digital transformation service company that provides an innovative software service, (SEA)RESULTS®, as well as enterprise-wide consulting capabilities, that significantly lower the time and cost for higher education institution executives to assess, plan and measure their technology strategies. Higher Digital's corporate headquarters is located in Tysons Corner, Virginia and the company's European office is located in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. For more information, please visit higher.digital.

