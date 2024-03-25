Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions Facilitates Historic Merger Between the University of Findlay and Bluffton University

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions (HCS), the nation's pioneering full-service consultancy specializing in college and university mergers, proudly announces the successful facilitation of a merger between the University of Findlay and Bluffton University. This landmark consolidation, set to commence in the next academic year, marks a significant milestone in the higher education landscape, demonstrating an innovative approach to addressing the evolving needs of students, faculty, and communities.

In the fall of 2023, HCS conducted a comprehensive due diligence study, meticulously evaluating the strategic benefits and potential challenges of merging these esteemed institutions. Located just twenty miles apart in Northwest Ohio, these institutions will offer students and staff access to expanded resources, uniting their strengths to create a model of excellence in community-oriented education.

"HCS has been an essential partner in our assessment of this exciting opportunity," remarked Katherine Fell, Ph.D., president of the University of Findlay. "The breadth of experience of the HCS leaders has expedited our thorough evaluation of risks and rewards. We are grateful for their partnership as we announce today our decision to pursue a bold new vision for the University of Findlay together with Bluffton University."

"This successful merger is a testament to these two institutions' visionary and courageous leadership. Together, the presidents, their boards, and senior leadership teams saw the tremendous opportunity from the onset of conversations and diligently and collaboratively worked to bring these two preeminent private universities together as one," commented Brian Weinblatt, Ph.D., founder and principal of HCS.

"The HCS team was very helpful in delineating a good process for working toward a merger. They were especially conducive to the board of trustees as they weighed many crucial decisions," said Jane Wood, Ph.D., president of Bluffton University.

As the merger undergoes the required regulatory review, estimated to last 12-15 months, both universities will continue operating independently, with a steadfast focus on serving their students and communities.

Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions is proud to have facilitated this transformative merger, setting a new precedent for collaboration and innovation in higher education. We stand ready to support the University of Findlay and Bluffton University through this exciting transition, ensuring a seamless integration that honors the legacy of both institutions while looking forward to a bright, united future.

