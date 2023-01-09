Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions (HCS) Facilitates Merger Between Presidio Graduate School and the University of Redlands

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions (HCS), the country's first full-service college and university merger consultancy celebrates the recent merger announcement of Presidio Graduate School and the University of Redlands. This merger, aided by HCS, will bring together two renowned institutions to offer a diverse range of academic programs and support services to students.

Presidio Graduate School

The merger, announced in December 2022, has been the culmination of a months-long process with Presidio Graduate School. The process began with a Partner Identification Study conducted by HCS, in which the University of Redlands was identified as a potential fit for Presidio Graduate School. Following this study, HCS created a prospectus and facilitated outreach to initiate merger conversations.

This merger will establish the Presidio Center for Sustainable Solutions, which will assume responsibility for Presidio's academic programs, including its distinguished sustainability-focused MBA, MPA and dual MBA-MPA. The Presidio programs will retain their current faculty, focus on environmental sustainability and social justice, and unique, path-breaking curriculum.

"I highly valued working with HCS on our partner selection process. Their sage advice and strategic methods were instrumental to our successful identification of the right partner for Presidio's future. The HCS team includes outstanding higher education professionals with deep insights and expertise in higher education mergers, and they were all a pleasure to work with," said Presidio Graduate School President Liz Maw.

"We are thrilled to have worked with Presidio to create a new, dynamic institution that will serve as a model for other schools looking to innovate and adapt to the changing landscape of higher education," said HCS Founder and Principal Brian Weinblatt. "This merger is testament to the hard work and dedication of both Presidio Graduate School and the University of Redlands, and we are confident that the combined institution will thrive in the years ahead."

HCS is proud to have played a role in facilitating the merger of Presidio Graduate School and the University of Redlands. This new institution will be a leader in sustainable business higher education and will make a positive impact on the lives of students and the communities they serve.

About HCS:

Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions is a team of merger-tested experts, proven academic and financial/operational professionals who served during some of the most prominent recent university mergers. These industry veterans, representing current and former college and university trustees, presidents, provosts, vice presidents, academic healthcare administrators, state legislators and more, are experts in merger execution fields including governance and administration, finance, academic affairs, student affairs, advancement, enrollment services and more.

