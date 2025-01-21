Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions Introduces "Merger Runway" Service to Help Colleges Navigate M&A Opportunities

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions (HCS) is excited to introduce its new "Merger Runway" service in response to the rapidly changing challenges faced by higher education institutions. This service is designed to assist college leaders and boards in strategically evaluating their readiness for potential mergers, acquisitions, or affiliations. We aim to ensure long-term sustainability for institutions while effectively serving their students.

As colleges grapple with declining revenues, growing deficits, and mounting financial pressures, many explore mergers or affiliations as potential lifelines for sustaining their missions and maintaining academic offerings. To effectively assess these options, institutions must clearly understand their current financial position and the time available to act—often dictated by cash flow. Conducting a merger runway analysis enables colleges to gauge how much time and money they have to execute strategic options. This analysis allows leadership to quickly eliminate seemingly attractive but ultimately unviable paths and focus on actionable solutions that align with their financial reality.

Similarly, financially stable institutions exploring opportunities to acquire or affiliate with other colleges need comprehensive insights to ensure that such partnerships do not negatively impact their financial standing or accreditation standards.

HCS's Merger Runway service equips institutions with the tools and insights to address these critical questions. By providing a thorough analysis of both an institution's financial position and that of potential partner institutions, the service supports leaders in making data-driven decisions about mergers, acquisitions, and affiliations.

"Our Merger Runway service empowers boards and leadership teams to move from discussing the concept of mergers to taking actionable steps confidently," said Dr. Brian Weinblatt, HCS Founder and Principal. "Whether you're a financially strong institution exploring growth opportunities or one facing deficits and seeking sustainability, our analysis ensures that every decision is rooted in a deep understanding of financial and strategic realities."

Key Questions for Institutional Leaders

The Merger Runway service helps colleges address pressing questions, such as:

How prepared are we to pursue a merger or acquisition from a financial and fiduciary perspective?

What do our enrollment and revenue trends over the past four to five years indicate about our position in the M&A market?

What enrollment or revenue thresholds must we achieve to reach financial sustainability, and how can M&A accelerate this process?

How does our discount rate impact our ability to meet enrollment goals, and how can affiliations provide relief?

Who are our institutional peers, and how can strategic mergers or acquisitions position us to compete at their level?

With the Merger Runway service, HCS aims to bring clarity and actionable insights to a challenging process, ensuring institutions can confidently navigate the complexities of higher education mergers.

About Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions

Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions is a team of higher education veterans specializing in governance, finance, academic affairs, and student services. With expertise in university mergers, consolidations, and affiliations, HCS offers a strategic approach to complex challenges, helping institutions navigate change with confidence and care.

For more information on our Merger Runway service, call 305-209-7730 or email [email protected]. Visit us online at higheredconsolidation.com.

