Higher Ed Institutions, National Grantmakers and Eight Local School Districts Team Up to Grow Tech Talent Pipeline in Atlanta

The CSforAtlanta is a multi-stakeholder coalition that will expand equitable access to K-12 computer science education across schools

ATLANTA, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a collective of stakeholders and funders, co-led by the Kapor Foundation and the Constellations Center for Equity Computing at Georgia Tech , officially launched the CSforAtlanta coalition. This ambitious, multi-year coalition aims to support the creation of a thriving, diverse, and inclusive technology economy in the city of Atlanta, by expanding comprehensive and equitable computer science education pathways and programming across Metro Atlanta. Additional philanthropic partners supporting this endeavor include Google.org, Raspberry Pi Foundation, and Siegel Family Endowment.

In 2019, Georgia's legislature and governor passed SB 108 , requiring all high schools and middle schools in the state to offer a course in computer science by 2024-2025. Current data indicates that 71% of high schools in Georgia currently offer computer science courses, but just 5% of students are enrolled in CS , and disparities persist between suburban and urban/rural students, female students, students with disabilities, and Black and Latine students.

"We are at a crossroads unprecedented for our generation where our efforts to achieve fair and just computing are confronting direct legal and social opposition," said Kamau Bobb, Ph.D., Senior Director of Constellations Center for Equity Computing at Georgia Tech. "This collaboration across institutions and organizations will not only serve as opposition, but as a champion for finding sustainable pathways to support student growth from the classroom to the tech industry and to a meaningful contribution to society."

The CSforAtlanta coalition will partner with key school districts in the Metro Atlanta region, aiming to expand opportunities for the nearly 600,000 students who attend K-12 schools in this region. The coalition aims to support school districts with the development of strategic plans for CS education implementation, as well as out-of-school CS engagement programs for students and their families. The coalition will provide school partner districts with CS professional development and learning opportunities, while supporting the expansion of the CS teacher pipeline. Outside of the classroom, the coalition will also collaborate with city and state public officials to further promote policies to advance equity and sustainability in CS education.

"Inclusive economies are stronger economies. But this is about much more than preparing today's students to thrive in a city that is now one of the nation's largest tech hubs," said Donnie Beamer, senior technology advisor to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. "Computer science provides students with computational thinking skills and exposure to concepts that will enable them to thrive, whatever path they take after school. This is about unlocking opportunities for students ready to make an impact in Atlanta and around the globe."

Community-led by design, CSforAtlanta brings together a diverse coalition that includes district leaders, institutions of higher education, community-based organizations, and industry partners including:

"Metro Atlanta has tremendous potential for creating a diverse and inclusive tech ecosystem that positively impacts everyone," said Shana V. White, Director of CS Equity Initiatives, Kapor Foundation. "By listening to and working alongside metro Atlanta K-12 districts, higher education leaders, and other community partners in Atlanta, we aim for this initiative to support schools with successful K-12 implementation of computing to increase access and participation in computer science for marginalized student groups."

Over the past decade, the Kapor Foundation has invested over $10 million in expanding access to CS education, building the CS educator pipeline, expanding access to tech jobs, and investing in startup creation throughout the Atlanta region. This initiative represents their latest effort to contribute to the development of a thriving and equitable tech ecosystem in Atlanta.

To learn more about CSforAtlanta and how you can get involved, please visit www.CSforAtlanta.org

About The Kapor Foundation

The Kapor Foundation works at the intersection of racial equity and technology by removing barriers in order to make the technology ecosystem more diverse, inclusive, and impactful for communities of color. The Kapor Foundation is a recognized leader in the movement to transform the technology ecosystem by expanding access to computer science education, conducting research on disparities in the technology pipeline, supporting nonprofit organizations and initiatives, and investing in gap-closing startups and entrepreneurs. For more information on the Kapor Foundation and the Kapor family of organizations, SMASH and Kapor Capital, visit www.kaporcenter.org

About Constellations Center for Equity Computing

Within the College of Computing at Georgia Tech, the Constellations Center for Equity in Computing has been on a mission to expand access to computer science education and work to democratize computing, foster an engaged citizenry, and achieve educational justice. We dream of a world of equitable schooling, racial freedom, and student dignity where participation in the technological age is fair and just. For more information on the Constellations Center for Equity in Computing, visit constellations.gatech.edu

