Higher Ed Partners, UK Appoints New Board Members

Mark Anderson has spent much of his career in education, primarily with Pearson, plc where he worked for 22 years in two stints. He was President for International Strategy and Business Development, Managing Director Pearson Europe and Managing Director Pearson UK. He is now Chair of London Metropolitan University, Bibliotech Education and Created Education, and a City Fellow of Hughes Hall Cambridge.

Sir Tim Melville-Ross began his career with British Petroleum, and also spent time with the City of London and Nationwide Building Society where he spent 20 years – the last ten as CEO. He served for 5 years as Director General of the Institute of Directors, a membership and lobbying organisation. Since 1999 he has been chairing a wide range of organisations including Royal London Insurance, Bovis Homes, Investors in People and the Higher Education Funding Council for England. He was knighted for services to higher education on the 2018 New Year's Honours List.

"I am delighted that Mark and Tim have graciously agreed to join the board of Higher Ed Partners, UK. Their dedication to higher education and experience within the sector will provide additional insights to help us further our mission of expanding access to top quality, affordable education delivered through technology-aided learning," said Lord Eatwell, executive chairman of the board of HEP UK.

HEP UK is providing its partner universities a comprehensive suite of online solutions, including: supporting their capacity-building in the conversion of face-to-face programmes to an engaging online format, recruiting qualified students for these online programmes and providing ongoing student support through graduation.

HEP UK currently partners with the University of York and, in June, will be launching their three online MSc programmes, in Innovation, Finance and International Business.

