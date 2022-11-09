Higher Education: Alithya to address 2022 AACRAO Strategic Enrollment Management Conference attendees

Alithya partners with Frequency Foundry to speak to enrollment management professionals in the Higher Education sector

MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") is pleased to announce its participation in the 2022 American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (AACRAO) Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM) Conference in Toronto, Ontario, on November 13-16, 2022.

The conference helps attendees from the office of the registrar, academic advisors, enrollment managers, admissions, financial aid, student services and more gain knowledge to improve student success through creative recruitment and retention strategies.

Alithya and its partner Frequency Foundry will present "Strategies to Shift from Independent CRM to an Institutional CRM" on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. In this session, Damien Dumas, Alithya Higher Education Practice Lead, and Charles Finstad, Frequency Foundry Chief Revenue Officer, will discuss how higher education institutions are struggling to embrace digital transformation and how the student experience is the driving factor for success. Key takeaways will include:

How to envision a strategic enrollment management (SEM) ecosystem to meet student expectations for a digital and personalized experience;

Why the SEM approach is a data-driven process and how it eliminates data fragmentation, siloed processes and duplication of solutions;

Examples from two Canadian Higher Education institutions who have done it.

Quote by Damien Dumas, Alithya's Higher Education Practice Lead:

"Helping Higher Education institutions deliver a positive student experience is our number one priority. We've found that many of them often have difficulty provisioning the centralized services that are the backbone of a consistent and personalized student experience. We've partnered with Frequency Foundry to change the traditional mindset towards CRM and elevate it to an Institutional Student Data Platform."

About Alithya

Alithya is a trusted North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,900 professionals in Canada, the United States and internationally. Since its founding in 1992, Alithya's capacity, size, and capabilities have continuously evolved, guided by a long-term strategic vision to become the trusted advisor of its clients. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

SOURCE Alithya