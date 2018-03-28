Higher Education Employment Growth Slows in Q3 2017

According to an analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data by HigherEdJobs, higher education employment increased 0.3 percent, or roughly 10,200 jobs, during the third quarter. This was the one of the smallest third quarter increases in higher education jobs in ten years. Although public colleges and universities have more than 930,000 more jobs than private institutions, public schools added only 3,300 jobs, or 0.14 percent, in Q3 2017 from Q3 2016, while private schools added about 6,900 jobs, or about 0.50 percent. Meanwhile, community colleges lost about 9,020 jobs, or 1.4 percent, during Q3 2017 from Q3 2016, the 15th consecutive decline for this group. Since Q4 2013, community colleges have contracted by almost 150,000 jobs, or 19.3 percent.

Despite the increase in jobs in higher education, the number of job postings for open positions in academia declined 0.7 percent in Q3 2017, only the second time this metric has declined since at least 2014, regardless of quarter. The decline in Q3 2017 higher education job postings was driven by decreases for both full-time faculty and full-time administrative positions and was geographically widespread with a few exceptions. Meanwhile, postings for part-time faculty and part-time administrative positions both increased during Q3 2017. Despite the recent decrease in full-time faculty job postings and increase in part-time faculty job postings, postings for full-time faculty still outnumbered postings for part-time faculty two-to-one.

The report analyzes the most current data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and HigherEdJobs' posting trends from roughly 880 colleges and universities that have continuously subscribed to the company's unlimited posting plan for four years. The full report can be viewed at http://www.higheredjobs.com/career/quarterly-report.cfm.

