Higher Education Leader Brett Christie Bringing His Expertise in Instructional Effectiveness and Inclusion to O'Donnell Learn

STAMFORD, Conn., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Brett Christie joins leading learning design firm O'Donnell Learn as Director of Learning Experience Design.

Christie's move aligns with the launch of O'Donnell Learn's new suite of products that help higher education institutions support and empower their faculty to create engaging, effective learning experiences.

Christie has spent over 25 years in higher education leadership roles grounded in learning effectiveness. Most recently, he held the position of Director of Quality Learning and Teaching, Office of the Chancellor at California State University (CSU), a public university system with 23 campuses, and over 50,000 faculty and staff serving nearly 500,000 students each year. At CSU, he led quality assurance for online courses, implemented Universal Design Learning for greater equity and inclusion, and oversaw large course redesign efforts, among other key initiatives. Prior to CSU, he served as Professor, Curriculum Studies & Secondary Education and Director of Faculty Development at Sonoma State University.

When probed about this new career direction, Christie offered, "Everything in my career to date has been about looking for new ways to improve teaching and learning, even beginning with my doctorate in Curriculum & Instruction. In this position, I can shift from impacting one institution or ecosystem to working with multiple institutions, as well as institution types. As their partner, I hope to do many of the same things I did from inside higher education. Helping O'Donnell Learn elevate what they already do, especially from the context of accessibility and inclusivity, is very appealing."

Joana Jebsen, President of O'Donnell Learn, shared her enthusiasm for Christie joining the team. "We created the position of Director of Learning Design as part of a long-term strategy for O'Donnell Learn. We were looking for a candidate who embraced our core values around learning excellence and also shared our passion for faculty support and development. Brett's impressive expertise and vision for learning design are perfect for this."

About O'Donnell Learn

O'Donnell Learn is a leading learning design firm that is rooted in purposeful learning design, a user-centric approach that delivers student success. O'Donnell Learn helps institutions support their faculty to deliver great learning experiences.

