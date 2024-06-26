Higher Education M-Learning Market size is set to grow by USD 90.65 billion from 2024-2028, Increased penetration of internet spurring widespread adoption of mobile-based learning to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global higher education m-learning market size is estimated to grow by USD 90.65 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 28.96% during the forecast period. Increased penetration of internet spurring widespread adoption of mobile-based learning is driving market growth, with a trend towards inclusion of gamification to drive learner engagement levels. However, increase in number of free online courses poses a challenge. Key market players include 2U Inc., Adobe Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Inc., Docebo Inc., Edubrite Systems Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Ellucian Co., Epignosis LLC, Microsoft Corp., Novac Learning, Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Platinum Equity Advisors LLC, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Litmos US L.P., Simplilearn, Thoma Bravo LP, and Thought Industries.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global higher education m-learning market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Non-learning applications and Learning applications), Courses (Technical courses and Non-technical courses), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 2U Inc., Adobe Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Inc., Docebo Inc., Edubrite Systems Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Ellucian Co., Epignosis LLC, Microsoft Corp., Novac Learning, Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Platinum Equity Advisors LLC, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Litmos US L.P., Simplilearn, Thoma Bravo LP, and Thought Industries

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The higher education m-learning market is experiencing growth due to gamification, which integrates game design elements with educational content. This approach enhances learner engagement and motivation, particularly during subject insight sessions. Gamification includes features like leaderboards, contests, points, rewards, and badges. Interactive tools, such as quizzes and lab experiments, also contribute to learner engagement. Vendors like Docebo Inc. Offer gamified learning experiences, which are crucial for successful course completion. The increased motivation from understanding concepts through gamification is driving market growth.

The higher education market is witnessing a significant shift towards mobile learning (m-learning). This trend is driven by the convenience and flexibility offered by mobile devices. According to recent studies, the global m-learning market in education is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 20%. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of mobile devices by students and educators, advancements in technology, and the availability of a wide range of educational apps and content. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of m-learning as a viable alternative to traditional classroom learning. The future of higher education lies in the integration of technology and mobile learning to enhance the learning experience.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The proliferation of free online courses and content on the Internet from providers like edX Inc. And Lynda.com, as well as universities such as MIT , Stanford , Yale , and Peking University, poses a significant challenge to the growth of the global higher education m-learning market. These open-source solutions, including MOOCs, are increasingly popular among learners due to the availability of free courses. While advanced-level certifications require a nominal fee, the widespread use of these resources is expected to hinder market expansion during the forecast period.

, , , and Peking University, poses a significant challenge to the growth of the global higher education m-learning market. These open-source solutions, including MOOCs, are increasingly popular among learners due to the availability of free courses. While advanced-level certifications require a nominal fee, the widespread use of these resources is expected to hinder market expansion during the forecast period. The higher education market is increasingly adopting mobile learning (m-learning) to deliver flexible and accessible education. However, several challenges exist in implementing m-learning effectively. One major challenge is ensuring a consistent learning experience across various devices and platforms. Another challenge is providing reliable internet connectivity to support real-time interaction and multimedia content. Additionally, integrating m-learning with existing learning management systems can be complex. Furthermore, ensuring data security and privacy is crucial in the digital age. Lastly, affordability and accessibility remain key concerns for students and institutions alike. Addressing these challenges will be essential for the continued growth and success of the higher education m-learning market.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This higher education m-learning market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Non-learning applications

1.2 Learning applications Courses 2.1 Technical courses

2.2 Non-technical courses Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Non-learning applications- The higher education m-learning market is driven by the use of authoring tools for creating mobile content. These tools include cloud-based and desktop applications, LMS, and PowerPoint plug-ins. Cloud technology and SaaS enable easier access to content and reduced costs for educational institutions. The blended learning approach, which combines traditional and mobile learning, is increasingly popular. SaaS-based LMS offers benefits like easy access, reduced capital expenses, and integrated training services. Higher education providers offer mobile learning programs using cloud-based platforms to cater to the growing demand for both technical and non-technical training.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Higher Education M-Learning Market represents a significant growth opportunity in the realm of digital education. With the proliferation of portable electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets, mobile learning has become an integral part of modern education. This market encompasses various components including learning management systems, eLearning materials, and interactive experiences. Virtual and augmented reality technologies add an engaging dimension to mobile learning, while digital materials and online courses facilitate flexible and convenient education. Artificial intelligence plays a crucial role in personalizing learning experiences and enhancing student engagement. Mobile devices and online learning applications offer a wide range of benefits, making them indispensable tools in higher education.

Market Research Overview

The Higher Education M-Learning Market refers to the use of mobile technology for delivering educational content and facilitating learning outside of traditional classrooms. This market has experienced significant growth due to the flexibility and convenience it offers to students. Mobile learning applications enable access to educational resources, interactive learning experiences, and real-time communication with instructors and peers. The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in M-Learning platforms enhances personalized learning and improves student engagement. The integration of multimedia content, such as videos and animations, further enhances the learning experience. The market is driven by factors such as increasing smartphone penetration, growing internet connectivity, and the need for flexible and affordable education solutions. The future of Higher Education M-Learning lies in the integration of emerging technologies like Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Blockchain to create immersive and secure learning environments.

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Non-learning Applications



Learning Applications

Courses

Technical Courses



Non-technical Courses

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio