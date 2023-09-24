Higher Education M-learning Market to grow by USD 47.3 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growing preference for self-paced m-learning courses drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The higher education m-learning market is estimated to grow by USD 47.3 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.11%. The growing preference for self-paced m-learning courses is one of the key factors driving the higher education m-learning market growth. Self-paced learning is gaining significant popularity among students because it allows them to complete courses at their own convenience without time constraints. These courses typically incorporate a variety of multimedia elements, including videos, audio, infographics, and visuals, which enrich the learning experience for students. Moreover, numerous key players in the global higher education m-learning market are now offering self-paced courses to cater to learner preferences. For instance, 2U Inc., through its GetSmarter platform, a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, provides a range of backend and frontend technologies and tech-enabled services to partner universities for both graduate and short course programs. Additionally, companies like Blackboard Learn offer virtual learning environments and course management systems that facilitate easy content creation. These systems come equipped with various features, including course management, customizable open architecture, self-paced learning capabilities, and scalable design. Consequently, these factors are poised to be significant drivers fueling the growth of the higher education m-learning market in the forecast period.

Company Offering:

Adobe Inc - The company offers higher education M learning such as Adobe workfront system, Adobe workfront group administrator, and Adobe workfront resource.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth by 2027. The growth of the higher education m-learning market in North America is primarily attributed to the rising demand for effective and high-quality education in the region's developed economies. Additionally, increased investments by higher education institutions in modern technologies aimed at enhancing the learning experience, driven by the growing popularity of online education, are contributing to this growth. Moreover, the proliferation of online certification programs and learners' inclination toward honing domain-specific skills through various digital platforms such as online journals and technical forums further bolster the prospects of m-learning in the North American region. Consequently, these factors are anticipated to propel market expansion in the region during the forecast period.

Key Trend

The inclusion of gamification to drive learner engagement levels is one of the key factors shaping the higher education m-learning market growth.

Major Challenges

The lack of standards to validate the quality and uniformity of content is one of the key challenges hindering higher education m-learning.

Market Segmentation

The non-learning applications segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

