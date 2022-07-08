Higher Education Market: 38% of Growth to Originate from North America | Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 37.82 Billion from 2019 to 2024

Jul 08, 2022, 02:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving the Higher Education Market growth is the advent of changes in educational content delivery methods. There has been the utilization of various established technologies, including hybrid or collaborative learning platforms, for higher education globally. The increase in the investment by colleges and universities in hardware and software has led to the implementation of new technologies for education. There is an emergence of new forms of content delivery methods that involve new technologies such as gamification-supported flipped classrooms and active learning. These new methods can help enhance student engagement and make the learning process student-centric. There has been a growing interest in the area of gamification for educational purposes. The gamification-supported flipped classroom is becoming increasingly popular among universities globally. In flipped classrooms, students can watch videos and online lectures outside the classroom. This helps in remodeling lengthy lecture sessions into active learning, thereby utilizing the valuable class time of students to solve problems and apply concepts. These factors are likely to stimulate the growth of the global higher education market during the forecast period.
The Higher Education Market value is set to grow by USD 37.82 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 12.43% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio.
The market is segmented by Product (hardware and software). The higher education market share growth by the hardware will be significant during the forecast period. The higher education hardware segment includes educational, personal computers (PCs), interactive displays, classroom wearables, sound systems, projectors, and lecture capture solutions. There is immense growth in the adoption of educational PCs such as desktops and laptops, owing to the high percentage of the student population in the higher education sector.
The market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for higher education in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA regions. The growing need for effective and quality education in the developed economies will facilitate the higher education market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- Adobe Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Blackboard Inc.
- Dell Inc.
- D2L Corp.
- Discovery Inc.
- Ellucian Co. LP
- Instructure Inc.
- Pearson plc
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
The higher education market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The alternative credentials market share for higher education is expected to increase by USD 1.40 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17%. The market share growth for higher education by the non-credit training courses segment will be significant during the forecast period. Find More Research Insights Here
Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The higher education testing and assessment market share is expected to increase by USD 5.13 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%. With the outbreak of COVID-19, education officials were forced to cancel classroom learning. Universities across the US have adjusted their programs in response to the spread of COVID-19. The shift from classrooms to virtual platforms propelled the market growth. Find More Research Insights Here
|
Higher Education Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.43%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
$ 37.82 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.96
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Germany, China, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Blackboard Inc., Dell Inc., D2L Corp., Discovery Inc., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Pearson plc, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
