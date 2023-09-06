Higher Education Market size worth USD 853.28 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.03% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Higher Education Market Size By Course, By Institution, By Mode, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Higher Education Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Higher Education Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 477.12 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 853.28 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Higher Education Market: Global Trends, Market Drivers, and Key Players

The global Higher Education Market, characterized by post-secondary and tertiary education institutions, is undergoing a significant transformation. With increasing enrollment rates, a shift towards online learning, and the emergence of new key players, the landscape of higher education is evolving rapidly.

Higher Education Market Drivers:

Enrollment Growth: The higher education sector has witnessed substantial growth in enrollments, primarily driven by middle-income countries. Factors such as the expansion of English-language academic programs, investments in educational resources, and the mobility of international students contribute to this upward trajectory.

Online Education Surge: Online education or distance learning has gained immense popularity in recent years. The flexibility it offers in terms of time and location has made it an attractive option for learners worldwide. This trend is expected to continue as technology advances and the demand for remote education persists.

Hybrid Learning: Hybrid learning, which combines in-person and online instruction, is garnering increased attention. Educational institutions are adopting this approach to provide students with the flexibility to choose between physical and virtual classrooms.

Financial Constraints: Despite the growing demand for higher education, institutions face ongoing financial challenges. This situation has prompted innovative funding models and collaborations between universities and industry players.

Higher Education Market Outlook:

The outlook for the global higher education market is optimistic, with several trends shaping its future:

Expansion in Developing Nations: Developing countries are becoming more prominent in the global higher education landscape. Lower-middle-income countries have already surpassed high-income countries in tertiary enrollment, reflecting the growing presence of developing nations in higher education worldwide.

Government Interest: Governments are taking a keen interest in the development of online education and are likely to support its growth through policies and funding.

Industry Partnerships: Collaborations between universities and industry players are expected to increase, leading to enhanced research opportunities, funding, and job placement for students.

Higher Education Market Key Players

Institutions like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, Stanford University, Harvard University, California Institute of Technology (Caltech), Imperial College London, University of Chicago, University College London (UCL), ETH Zurich (Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich), University of Leeds, University of Edinburgh, Università degli Studi di Padova, University of Barcelona, and University of Manchester are leading the way in global higher education. They continue to drive innovation and research excellence.

The global higher education market is evolving, with enrollment growth, technological advancements, and key players playing pivotal roles. As the industry adapts to changing dynamics, it presents opportunities for innovation and expansion in both developed and emerging markets.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Higher Education Market into Course, Institution, Mode, And Geography.

Higher Education Market, by Course

Undergraduate



Master's



PhD

Higher Education Market, by Institution

State (Public) Institutions



Private (Non-public) Institutions

Higher Education Market, by Mode

Offline Education



Online Education

Higher Education Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

