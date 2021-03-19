Higher Education Marketing Agency, Cygnus Education Announces New Hire Margaret Catalfamo, Vice President of Human Resources and Compliance

PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnus Education, a full-service performance marketing and enrollment management solutions provider dedicated to serving higher education institutions, has hired Margaret (Peg) Catalfamo, SPHR, as Vice President of Human Resources and Compliance.

As a seasoned Senior Human Resources leader and business partner, Catalfamo has used her diverse background in human resources, finance, IT, compliance, and operations, along with experience working in a variety of industries such as Interactive Media, Advertising, Financial Services, Technology, and Healthcare to impact people, culture, and community positively. She believes that HR professionals are business professionals first.

Peg's focus at Cygnus is on serving employees and leadership by helping them drive and embrace change, moving their business units forward through collaboration, strategic vision, and organizational alignment. Peg strongly believes having a diverse and inclusive culture contributes towards making Cygnus an employer of choice.

"As Cygnus goes through another phase of accelerated growth, we find ourselves incredibly excited and energized having Peg join our team," said Marcelo Parravicini, Cygnus' chief executive officer. "Peg is a well-respected and proven entity in human resource management. She brings a great deal of relevant experience to the table and a deep understanding of the performance marketing vertical. She will help us to strategically expand and develop our team as we continue to grow and provide transparent and compliant solutions to higher education institutions."

Peg Catalfamo holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Widener University and Senior Professional, Human Resources (SPHR) certification from HRCI. She's been a member of SHRM since 2002.

About Cygnus Education:

Cygnus Education, one of the fastest-growing higher education marketing agencies, is a leader in performance marketing and enrollment management solutions, providing fully transparent, analytics-based strategies that achieve challenging marketing objectives, driving scalable and sustainable enrollment growth.

