Higher Education Payroll Leaders to discuss 2020 Form W-4, Payroll Fraud prevention and More at the American Payroll Association's Educational Institutions Payroll Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Payroll Association will provide critical updates on the 2020 Form W-4, fraud prevention, and other compliance and operational issues for payroll professionals working in higher education during its 33rd Annual Educational Institutions Payroll Conference (EIPC), October 27 through 30, in Orlando, Florida.

The conference will focus on issues impacting payroll and tax professionals who process payroll for public or private colleges and universities. Topics addressed include fraud prevention in higher education, the 2020 Form W-4, reporting requirements for nonresident alien students and faculty, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act's impact on fringe benefits.

"EIPC provides an opportunity for payroll professionals in higher education to stay up-to-date on critical updates to keep their company in compliance, while learning best practices, and networking with colleagues from around the country," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the American Payroll Association.

The conference will be held at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando. On-site registration begins Sunday, October 27 from 1 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and re-opens on Monday, October 28 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Individuals interested in attending EIPC can learn more and register online.

Established in 1982, the American Payroll Association (APA) is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. The APA is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

SOURCE American Payroll Association