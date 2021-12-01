Higher Education Servicing Corporation (HESC) Offers New Texas Extra Credit Parent Loan Program

"At HESC, we are committed to helping Texas students and families pursue and achieve a higher education." Tweet this

The Texas Extra Credit Parent Loan is available to qualifying borrowers that are permanent residents of Texas and offers low Fixed Interest Rates ranging from 3.56% (with our Auto Pay Discount) to 7.60% APR – rates are dependent upon the borrower's credit profile and the repayment option/term selected (see www.TexasExtraCredit.com for additional details).

Additional program features include: a quick no fee online application, no origination fees, no disbursement fees, 10 or 15-year repayment term, choice between three repayment options, and the benefit of fixed interest rates that result in predictable and steady monthly payments for the life of the loan.

"At HESC, we are committed to helping Texas students and families pursue and achieve a higher education. We feel that the Texas Extra Credit Parent Loan is a great option for parents or guardians who want to be actively involved in supporting their student's education financing needs." said Phillip Wambsganss, Executive Director of HESC.

About HESC

Higher Education Servicing Corporation (HESC) has operated as a federal and private student loan servicer since its inception in 1978. As a Texas-based private, non-profit organization, HESC was created to ensure Texas students and families have access to low-cost education loans in order to achieve a higher education. In addition to providing and servicing education loans, HESC, through the work of its Outreach Division - "inspirED," administers educational outreach activities and partners with other agencies to promote a college-going and career-focused culture in order to assist and encourage Texas students to achieve a higher education.

For more information about HESC, visit hescloans.com .

Press/Media Contact:

Andrew Dixon

(817) 265-9158

[email protected]

SOURCE Higher Education Servicing Corporation

