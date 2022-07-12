Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market Recorded a 3.57% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Drivers, Vendor & Segmentation Assessment - Technavio

Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our higher education testing and assessment market report covers the following areas:

Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Assessment

The higher education testing and assessment market are fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Aspiring Minds Inc., Edutech, IOTA360 LLC., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., Mettl Online Assessment, Mindlogicx, Pearson Plc, Scantron Corp., and Wheebox are some of the major market participants.

Aspiring Minds Inc - The company offers various assessments such as behavioral tests, personality tests, and more.

Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Assessment

Product

Academic



Non-academic

Revenue Generating Segment - The higher education testing and assessment market share growth by the academic segment will be significant for revenue generation. The academic segment comprises tests and assessments for subjects such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), which are considered a part of the core curriculum. The advent of technologies such as learning management systems (LMS) and Content management systems (CMS) and the rising demand for innovative personalized technologies such as adaptive learning has increased the adoption of digital technologies for academic testing and assessment in higher educational institutions.

The higher education testing and assessment market share growth by the will be significant for revenue generation. The academic segment comprises tests and assessments for subjects such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), which are considered a part of the core curriculum. The advent of technologies such as learning management systems (LMS) and Content management systems (CMS) and the rising demand for innovative personalized technologies such as adaptive learning has increased the adoption of digital technologies for academic testing and assessment in higher educational institutions. Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Regional Analysis: 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for higher education testing and assessment in North America . However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Several higher educational institutions in North America are adopting various testing and assessment modules and innovative technologies such as adaptive learning and learning analytics.

To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments -

Grab a sample!

Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist higher education testing and assessment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the higher education testing and assessment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the higher education testing and assessment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of higher education testing and assessment market vendors

Higher Education Testing And Assessment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.57 Performing market contribution North America at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aspiring Minds Inc., Edutech, IOTA360 LLC., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., Mettl Online Assessment, Mindlogicx, Pearson Plc, Scantron Corp., and Wheebox Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Academic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-academic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aspiring Minds Inc.

Edutech

IOTA360 LLC.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd.

Mettl Online Assessment

Mindlogicx

Pearson Plc

Scantron Corp.

Wheebox

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

