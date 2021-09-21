Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market to Record $ 5.13 Bn Incremental Growth during 2021-2025 | Top Vendors Include Aspiring Minds Inc., Edutech, and IOTA360 LLC., Among Others| Analyzing Growth in Education Services Industry | Technavio

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The transition of educational institutions to formative assessment is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as weak assessment mechanism of online tests will challenge market growth.

The higher education testing and assessment market report is segmented by product (academic and non-academic) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for higher education testing and assessment in North America.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Aspiring Minds Inc. - The company offers various assessments such as behavioral tests, personality tests, and more.

- The company offers various assessments such as behavioral tests, personality tests, and more. Edutech - The company offers higher education testing and assessment under the brand name Assessment Master.

- The company offers higher education testing and assessment under the brand name Assessment Master. IOTA360 LLC.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

