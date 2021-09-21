Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market to Record $ 5.13 Bn Incremental Growth during 2021-2025 | Top Vendors Include Aspiring Minds Inc., Edutech, and IOTA360 LLC., Among Others| Analyzing Growth in Education Services Industry | Technavio
The "Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
Sep 21, 2021, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The potential growth difference for the higher education testing and assessment market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 5.13 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The transition of educational institutions to formative assessment is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as weak assessment mechanism of online tests will challenge market growth.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!
The higher education testing and assessment market report is segmented by product (academic and non-academic) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for higher education testing and assessment in North America.
View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.
Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Aspiring Minds Inc. - The company offers various assessments such as behavioral tests, personality tests, and more.
- Edutech - The company offers higher education testing and assessment under the brand name Assessment Master.
- IOTA360 LLC.
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd.
- To gain access about more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Higher Education Market – Global higher education market is segmented by product (software and hardware) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Virtual Schools Market in North America – Virtual schools market in North America is segmented by ownership (private and NPI) and geography (the US and Canada).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/higher-education-testing-and-assessment-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article