Higher Logic Acquires Customer Imperative to Further its Commitment to Fostering Collaboration and Community Amongst Customer Success Professionals

ARLINGTON, Va., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Logic, the leading human-focused engagement platform, has acquired Customer Imperative and with it, Gain Grow Retain, the world's fastest-growing community of customer success leaders. The acquisition solidifies Higher Logic's commitment to driving customer success and enabling customer success leaders to drive retention and growth through community, collaboration, content, and insights.

Communities are a cornerstone of the customer success model. Higher Logic enables organizations to establish relationships with and between their customers, providing personalized experiences at scale that drive retention and growth.

The combination of Customer Imperative and Higher Logic brings together unmatched talent and SaaS community leadership with the leading engagement platform and expertise in the online community market to build a transformative new engagement model for customer success.

"Today more than ever, the need to clearly understand and drive customer success is a core business requirement," said Higher Logic Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Boyce. "Higher Logic was founded on the principle of personalized engagement at scale. Adding the industry expertise of Customer Imperative and the unique insights of the Gain Grow Retain community to Higher Logic allows us to rapidly advance our mission in the customer success world and further our ongoing commitment to the association space. Together we will continue to bring people together for meaningful conversations and use those conversations to discover key insights and drive better outcomes."

Gain Grow Retain has become a pillar of the customer success community and in just under six months has grown to over 3000 members. Members engage through weekly office hours calls, a community-driven podcast, an online community, and educational content and articles sourced from industry leaders. Gain Grown Retain will live on as an independent entity within Higher Logic and will enjoy increased investment to expand and improve the content, tools, and resources available to its members.

"At Customer Imperative, we had a unique opportunity to step into a void and create a community where customer success leaders could show their work, learn from one another, and grow professionally. We are proud to be part of this community, and excited to become a part of Higher Logic, which will allow us to take our vision to the next level," said Customer Imperative founder, Jay Nathan. "Higher Logic has demonstrated how communities can transform organizations. Together, we'll increase investments in Gain Grow Retain which will result in more tools, resources, and collaboration opportunities to help customer success leaders, and all professionals wanting to drive engagement, be more successful in their jobs."

Customer Imperative founder, Jay Nathan, will join Higher Logic as Chief Customer Officer and lead the Gain Grow Retain community. Managing Partner, Jeff Breunsbach, will become Director of Customer Experience for Higher Logic and oversee day-to-day community operations for Gain Grow Retain.

About Higher Logic

Higher Logic, the industry-leading, human-focused engagement platform, delivers powerful online communities and communication tools to engage your users at every stage of their journey. With Higher Logic, you get a robust platform plus over a decade of experience in building sophisticated community engagement programs. We serve over 3,000 customers and 50 million users across 21 countries worldwide and support 2.4 billion community interactions annually.

About Customer Imperative

Customer Imperative helps companies scale revenue by deploying customer success teams, processes, and technology. With a deep focus on B2B SaaS, Customer Imperative serves CEOs, CROs, COOs, and Customer Success leaders to help grow revenue faster while improving the customer experience. Companies that partner with Customer Imperative see immediate returns in revenue growth, customer retention, and customer lifecycle management.

