Higher Logic Announces New Product Offering to Support Engagement for Virtual Events

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Logic, the industry-leading, engagement platform announced today, a new product offering that will support organizations through virtual events. The Higher Logic platform will now offer an event specific online community that will work with an organization's existing virtual event platform to drive engagement and deliver value before, during, and after the event takes place.

The events industry made a drastic pivot from in-person events to virtual events in 2020 and that will likely carry into 2021. Higher Logic developed this new solution in response to the lack of networking and engagement happening with other virtual platforms.

With an event engagement community, organizations can provide a place for virtual event attendees to easily connect, attend sessions, access resources, and ask questions. Implementing this solution can revitalize event revenue streams by creating dedicated experiences for paying members and sponsors. This is the only solution built to support networking and engagement through every stage of an event. Many virtual event solutions start and end with the event itself, losing much of the value that comes with an in-person event.

"We've all had to adapt to the new world we are living in. As a community company, we've really focused on how to best serve our community through the pandemic," says Higher Logic, Chief Product Officer, James Willey. "Networking is one of the best parts of an event. Typical virtual event platforms miss the opportunity to build around your greatest asset, your community. Our platform helps to bring that networking back and recreates the hallway conversations that we all love during an event but in a safe, virtual way."

Higher Logic released an initial offering of this solution, in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit America and forced many to cancel or pivot events to virtual. Seeing the impact that offering had on its customers and realizing that it would be quite some time until in-person events are safe again, the company set out to develop a permanent solution.

Organizations looking to implement an event engagement community can get more information at HigherLogic.com.

