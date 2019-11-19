Higher Logic Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Annual User Conference Super Forum

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Logic today announced the kickoff of its 10th annual Super Forum conference, which brings together hundreds of community and marketing professionals at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD.

The three-day event is dedicated to Higher Logic's more than 3,000 customers, where they will learn about new product innovations from Higher Logic, have exclusive one-on-one consulting with Higher Logic staff experts, as well as hear keynote presentations from Andrew Davis, Global Marketing Influencer and Jeanne Bliss, the 'Godmother' of Customer Experience.

"Super Forum is the perfect opportunity to bring together our community of customers, partners and thought leaders for one purpose: how we, all together, build communities and leverage marketing automation to enable the success of their organizations, members, and customers," said Kevin Boyce, Chief Executive Officer of Higher Logic. "Our teams are constantly working to enhance our product to deliver the best customer experience, and we are excited to share our progress and future plans."

The theme of this year's Super Forum is 'Powered by You.' Member and customer experience have a direct correlation to increasing loyalty, advocacy and retention. By creating communities within their organizations, Higher Logic customers have the data they need to improve their own customers' experiences. Powered by their community members, Higher Logic can better understand the market to meet the needs of all customers. New at the conference this year, Higher Logic is launching an Engagement Benchmark Score for customers. Higher Logic has millions of datapoints across all communities and they are now giving customers access to this data to learn best practices and areas they can improve.

Today, during the Product Roadmap Session, Higher Logic announced their plan for product innovation into 2020. The Higher Logic team has spent time understanding the market and are dedicated to building, implementing and supporting solutions to meet the needs of current and future customers. Throughout 2020 they will be adding enhancements to the end user experience. A new community theme and updates to the five most commonly used community features will make it easier for new customers to launch and for existing customers to update their sites with a best-in-class interface. Ideation enhancements will make it easier for Product Managers or Membership teams to gather feedback and source ideas from users and members to enhance customer experiences. For Marketing Automation, both systems will be getting the new admin experience as well as launching new best practice campaigns to make customers more successful out of the box. New campaigns will have tracks for both association and corporate customers focusing on activities such as onboarding, retention and events.

"The Product Roadmap Presentation is our most requested and most attended session at Super Forum every year, which inspires us to create the best products for our customers," said James Willey, Higher Logic's Chief Product Officer. "We put in effort to maintain transparency with our customers and develop a clear line of sight into the key features they need so that we can begin developing solutions to meet those needs."

About Higher Logic

Higher Logic is an industry leader in customer and member cloud-based engagement platforms. Our data-driven approach gives organizations an expanded suite of engagement capabilities, including online communities and marketing automation. From the initial web visit to renewal and ongoing engagement, we help you track and manage interactions along each stage of the customer and member experience.

Higher Logic supports 3,000+ customers across 21 countries worldwide. The company was named one of 2018's 500 fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte and 2019's fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. 5000.

