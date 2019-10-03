Higher Logic Expands Executive Suite with New Chief Customer Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Logic, the leader in cloud-based customer and member engagement platforms, today announced the appointment of Daniel Reese as chief customer officer, and Kevin Alansky , software technology marketing veteran, as chief marketing officer. The new hires are a testament to Higher Logic's rapid growth, serving associations and software organizations worldwide, and Alansky and Reese will play an integral role in sustaining this growth and scaling our customer experience.

Alongside the two new Higher Logic executives, Chief Community Officer Heather McNair has made a strategic shift in her role to enable Higher Logic to strengthen focus on enhancing its solutions to deliver the best customer experience. McNair has joined the Higher Logic product team to help design customer solutions, collaborate with go-to-market teams and continue to build tight-knit relationships with customers and partners.

"Kevin and Dan are natural fits for Higher Logic. They both have successfully built and grown organizations to deliver outcomes for customers and employees," said Kevin Boyce, CEO at Higher Logic. "Our community will feel the positive impact of their experience and creative guidance. Heather will be a driving force in realizing the tremendous potential of our community and marketing automation platforms."

Prior to joining Higher Logic, Alansky served as chief marketing officer at Logi Analytics, where he was responsible for driving new business growth through acquisition, analytics and retention. Alansky earned his B.A. in Marketing from Muhlenberg College.

"Higher Logic delivers meaningful and honest connections between organizations and their users, and I welcome the opportunity to help amplify that genuine story," said Alansky. "The entire Higher Logic team has worked tirelessly to spark these relationships for customers around the world, while creating more communities for organizations to connect with their customers and members."

As chief customer officer, Reese will be responsible for all post-sale customer activities and own the Higher Logic customer experience. Previously, Reese served as SVP of customer success & digital experience at JDA. Reese earned his B.S. in Business Management from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

"I am honored to join Higher Logic in such an impactful capacity. As a customer-driven business, we place huge importance on helping our users glean priceless insight about their own customers and employees, so I'm prepared to help ours unlock the true value of the Higher Logic platform to drive meaningful interactions," said Reese.

Higher Logic supports 3,000+ customers across 21 countries worldwide. The company recently announced its international expansion on the heels of rapid domestic growth, ranking as one of 2018's 500 fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte and 2019's fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000, marking its seventh consecutive inclusion on the list.

Higher Logic is an industry leader in customer and member cloud-based engagement platforms. Our data-driven approach gives organizations an expanded suite of engagement capabilities, including online communities and marketing automation. From the initial web visit to renewal and ongoing engagement, we help you track and manage interactions along each stage of the customer and member experience.

