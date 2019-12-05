Higher Logic Granted ISO 27001 Certification

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Logic, the industry leading engagement platform for online communities and marketing automation, today announced that it has received ISO 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS).

"Achieving this internationally recognized standard is evidence of Higher Logic's commitment to best in class business processes and security operations. This certification enables us to demonstrate to our current and future customers, that we take the protection of their data seriously," says Higher Logic Chief Executive Officer Kevin Boyce.

ISO 27001 is an international compliance framework set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

A-lign, an independent, third-party auditor accredited by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications, confirmed that Higher Logic's best in class technical controls and formalized IT Security policies and procedures are operating effectively. Higher Logic's security measures and countermeasures protect it and its customers from unauthorized access or compromise. Additionally, IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in best practices.

Compliance with this internationally recognized standard confirms that Higher Logic's security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices. This certification demonstrates Higher Logic's continued effort toward information security at every level and ensures that data security is top of mind in all areas of the organization.

"This certification allows Higher Logic to meet compliance expectations for customers and partners who are looking for independent assurance of our security practices," says Matt Olson, Senior Director of Compliance & Security at Higher Logic. "After going through a 12-month implementation and auditing process, we've fully implemented all ISO 27001 processes and controls. Customers should expect this level of commitment from any vendor that handles their data and we are happy to be able to provide this assurance to them."

