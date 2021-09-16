Higher Logic Hires Experienced High-Growth Chief Marketing Officer

"I am thrilled to be joining Higher Logic at a time when human connection is paramount for businesses to succeed." Tweet this

"As a key player on the executive team, Erika will drive our vision, strategies, and brand forward while ensuring our offerings deliver on Higher Logic's mission to make organizations successful by bringing them closer to their customers," said Kevin Boyce, Chief Executive Officer. "With Erika's background and proven track record in B2B, and specifically SaaS marketing, she will be an integral part of shaping the future of the company."

Earlier this year, Higher Logic announced its fifth acquisition of Vanilla Forums and extended its lead in the online community space in the B2B and B2C markets. This follows a 20% growth of new customers in Q1 2021.

"I am thrilled to be joining Higher Logic at a time when human connection is paramount for businesses to succeed," Brookes said. "I look forward to working with the entire Higher Logic team grow to our business and connect more people than ever before."

Brookes holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Berry College and has completed post-graduate executive level education in finance at Harvard Business School and marketing at Northwestern Kellogg School of Management. She also serves on the board of directors for the Atlanta Track Club, an organization dedicated to the mission of creating an active and healthy Atlanta through walking and running.

About Higher Logic

Higher Logic, the industry-leading, human-focused engagement platform, delivers powerful online communities and communication tools to engage members and customers at every stage of their journey. Higher Logic provides a robust engagement platform and strategic services with over a decade of experience in building personalized and scalable community engagement programs. We serve more than 3,000 customers, representing over 350,000 online communities with greater than 200 million users in more than 42 countries worldwide. For more information, visit HigherLogic.com

