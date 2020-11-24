Higher Logic Hosts Successful Super Forum Conference with Record-Breaking Attendance

Taking the annual event virtual has allowed Higher Logic to reach more customers and industry professionals than ever before, driving engagement and peer to peer networking. Registered attendees got to be part of the Super Forum event community where they engaged in ask-me-anything sessions with industry experts, held discussions on the future of community, and were able to watch replays of event sessions.

"This year, we are focused on delivering the best customer experience so that our customers have the tools and resources they need to make their customers successful," said Kevin Boyce, Higher Logic's Chief Executive Officer. "The pandemic has made it clear that bringing people together online in a community is the best way to drive engagement. So, we've shifted our roadmap priorities and surged on engineering deliverables to support the needs of a rapidly changing world."

Super Forum is a great example of innovation in action. Higher Logic used its latest product release to show how an event engagement community can drive engagement for virtual events. The community helped to connect attendees to content, conversations, and each other while building meaningful connections and driving toward shared outcomes.

During the event, Higher Logic shared updates about the future of the engagement platform. Key product innovations were centered on the user experience with a purpose-built, content driven strategy. Highlights include:

A new community thread type to facilitate asking questions and soliciting answers

A full community Library redesign that provides a simpler way to upload, manage, and locate resources, saving time for both administrators and their community members

A new Mobile app for Community, purpose-built for an on-the-go experience to drive engagement and make key community functionality even easier to access and use

The roll out of Advanced Starter Kits for Communications, Higher Logic's marketing automation solution, making it easier for customers to create email campaigns with proven best practices

"We know experiences matter for our customers, and for their customers. Our platform has always been about creating experiences that drive engagement across the user or member journey," said Higher Logic's Chief Customer Officer, Jay Nathan. "With the shift into a virtual world, our customers need a strong solution to create authentic human connection in a safe space. Super Forum has not only given them resources to develop their own strategy but has been a firsthand example of how to drive engagement through community."

About Higher Logic

Higher Logic, the industry-leading, human-focused engagement platform, delivers powerful online communities and communication tools to engage your users at every stage of their journey. With Higher Logic, you get a robust platform plus over a decade of experience in building sophisticated community engagement programs. We serve over 3,000 customers and 50 million users across 21 countries worldwide and support 2.4 billion community interactions annually.

Media Contact:

Morghan Cope

[email protected]

PR Communications Specialist

Higher Logic

SOURCE Higher Logic

Related Links

https://www.higherlogic.com

