Higher Logic Sees 20% Growth in New Customers in Q1 2021 as Demand for Customer and Member Engagement Rises

ARLINGTON, Va., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Logic, the human-focused engagement platform, saw 20% year-over-year growth in new customers in Q1 2021 as organizations seek to leverage the power of engagement to connect with their customers and members. Higher Logic was also named a Leader in Online Community Management by G2 for the 8th consecutive quarter.

Higher Logic further accelerated its growth trajectory in Q2, with its May 4, 2021 acquisition of Canada-based software company, Vanilla. With the addition of Vanilla, Higher Logic now serves more customers than any other community solution, extending its lead as the top engagement platform on the market.

In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Higher Logic was uniquely positioned to support its customers with its digital engagement solutions. Now, over one year into the pandemic, 3,000+ organizations rely on the software and strategic services of Higher Logic to connect people, knowledge, and ideas. Higher Logic customers have seen significant increases in their community logins and discussions this past year — many seeing over a 300% increase in new logins and approximately a 500% increase in discussions. Vanilla also reported a 30%+ increase in annual recurring revenue, underscoring the rising demand for online community engagement.

"The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that members and customers need a platform to stay connected with their peers. They want to share knowledge, solve problems, and drive innovation," said Higher Logic CEO Kevin Boyce. "Community engagement is no longer a nice to have, it is mission-critical for every organization."

Recent customer wins describe the value of online communities and personalized engagement to their business, and of Higher Logic's ability to meet their needs:

Iridium Technology, a global firm focused on business intelligence (BI), financial analytics, and timekeeping for legal and professional services firms, is one of Higher Logic's new customers this year. "We looked at 14 different online community vendors and Higher Logic was by far the best choice," said Iridium Technology CEO, Tom Jones. "The platform covered all our 'must have' requirements, plus many more features, at a great price. The team we worked with represented the company well through their professionalism, quality presentation, and deep product knowledge. They worked to build a connection that gave us the confidence that Higher Logic will be a great long-term partner for Iridium."

Reltio, a multidomain master data management (MDM) platform, launched its online community with Higher Logic earlier this month. "The Reltio Community empowers members to tap in and leverage the vast amount of community knowledge and expertise available at their fingertips," said Reltio's Community Program Manager, Chris Detzel. "Higher Logic will allow us to tailor and personalize our users' experience, create monthly newsletters, and easily engage our users using their automation rules. At the end of the day, we are trying to reduce our support cases, get existing customers to buy more and stay with us longer. Higher Logic helps us do that with their community platform."

Employers Council, an association that provides employers with expertise and support in employment law, human resources, training, and surveys, is another new customer who chose Higher Logic in 2021. "Higher Logic is working diligently with us as we create a website that is the most useful for our member community. Their strategic insight on how to create the best website to support and educate our members has been invaluable," said S. Lorrie Ray, Esq., Director of Member Engagement at Employers Council.

New Vanilla customers like MURAL and Kaltura demonstrate how community enables collaboration, learning and support, and why Vanilla was their platform of choice:

MURAL, a digital workspace for visual collaboration, is on a mission to inspire and connect Imagination Workers™ globally by providing teams the means, the methods, and the freedom to innovate from anywhere. MURAL selected Vanilla as their community platform of choice to help bring this vision to life. "At MURAL, we're passionate about connecting visual collaborators with inspiring peers because we know that members activate the brightest ideas when they work together," says Beth Vanderkolk, Director of Community at MURAL. "The MURAL Community is a space where our members come together to spark discussions, discover game-changing ideas and share their experiences to help shape the future of MURAL."

Kaltura, the video experience cloud, provides live, real-time, and on-demand video solutions to over a thousand organizations around the world, engaging millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school. "Our customers were in need of a robust community platform to empower them to collaborate on all things video, share best practices, methodologies, and get support. Over the years, Vanilla has evolved as a leader in the community space and emerged as the right partner and platform for us to work with on this important project," said Dani Weinstein, Senior Director, Customer Community and Growth at Kaltura.

Higher Logic is committed to maintaining and increasing its commitment to and investment in both Vanilla and Higher Logic platforms, offering even more choices and solutions to meet the unique needs of organizations.

As organizations of all types and sizes increasingly realize the power of community engagement to build relationships and achieve business goals, Higher Logic continues to innovate and lead the community engagement market. With insights and expertise from over a decade of experience in the community space and 350,000 communities on the platform, Higher Logic has learned from thousands of customers and over 200 million users what it takes to build engaging communities and is utilizing those best practices to make its customers successful.

About Higher Logic

Higher Logic, the industry-leading, human-focused engagement platform, delivers powerful online communities and communication tools to engage members and customers at every stage of their journey. Higher Logic provides a robust engagement platform and strategic services with over a decade of experience in building personalized and scalable community engagement programs. We serve more than 3,000 customers, representing over 350,000 online communities with greater than 200 million users in more than 42 countries worldwide. For more information, visit HigherLogic.com

Media Contact:

PR Communications Specialist

Morghan Cope

[email protected]

SOURCE Higher Logic

Related Links

https://www.higherlogic.com

